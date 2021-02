Nelson Cheng Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Nelson Cheng has Died .

Nelson Cheng has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

Nelson and his wife, Leslie, came to the U.S. in 1978. His American Dream was to own his own business – a dream fulfilled in 1989 when he purchased the Carvel Ice Cream store in Hamilton’s Yardville section.

Governor Phil Murphy @GovMurphy We remember Nelson Cheng. Nelson and his wife, Leslie, came to the U.S. in 1978. His American Dream was to own his own business – a dream fulfilled in 1989 when he purchased the Carvel Ice Cream store in Hamilton’s Yardville section. May God bless Nelson.

