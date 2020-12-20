Nelson Chin Death -Obituary – Dead : Nelson Chin has Died .

Nelson Chin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Braintree Beer Garden 12 hrs · 2020 keeps taking, and has taken once again. We are saddened by the loss of Nelson Chin. Nelson was a vital part of the Town and an integral part of the behind-the-scenes of Braintree Beer Garden. We worked closely for years and he helped supply the picnic tables, ensured the ADA requirements were met, made sure everything was dropped off before the start of the season and always came by for a beer. This is a great loss that will be felt by many. So please, when you have a beer today, raise a glass to Nelson.

Source: (20+) Braintree Beer Garden – Posts | Facebook





Tributes

———————— –

Patti Kreckie wrote

My heart goes out to everyone back home in Braintree on the profound loss of Nelson Chin. He will always be remembered for his giving ways and his gentle soul. Thank you for always being there for EVERYONE Nelson! Rest in peace my friend and continue to watch over your family at home and your Braintree family.

Avi Shemtov wrote

I think Kay speaks for everyone who was involved in the garden when she said how much Nelson will be missed. Over the last three years Nelson had been kind and helpful to me, especially with all that we faced this year his support and encouragement meant a lot. I hope his memory will always be a blessing to those whom he loved, I know his memory will be a blessing for me and mine.

Lindsey Doyle wrote

What an awesome guy and HUGE loss. He has been a tremendous help with planning and coordinating events at the high school and so warm and welcoming each year I saw him. He always asked about my husband and his family, since he remembers coaching them when they were younger. Nelson- you will be missed. My thoughts are with your family and friends

Christine McGeough wrote

What a loss for Braintree. Prayers for his family and friends may he RIP

David Penny wrote

So sad. Great man and friend. Friendliest guy in town. Condolences to his family.

Jenn Bradbury wrote

I’m going to miss him very much , known him since I was a kid. You will never meet a nicer guy !

