Nelson Poupada Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Nelson Poupada has Died.

Nelson Poupada has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

Serendipity & Co. Inc. 16h · In shock and tremendously saddened to hear of the passing of one of the greats in the wedding industry. Nelson Poupada was always a pleasure to work with. Everyone on team Serendipity loved him! We shared so many weddings and memories together but the one memory I’ll never forget is how welcoming and supportive Nelson was when I began in this industry. September 2007 my first bridal show attendance, he was the first vendor I approached all nervous and timid passing him my business card. He gave me so many words of encouragement that day and so much support throughout the years. Always a friend with a welcoming smile. Nelson @djnelnova you will be so missed. RIP Our condolences to the @djemporium1 family as well as the Poudada family. .