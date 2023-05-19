Neonatal Medicine Specialist Regan Giesinger from Iowa City IA Passes Away: Obituary

Remembering Regan Giesinger: A Neonatal Medicine Specialist

Early Life and Education

Regan Giesinger was born on October 16, 1978, in Des Moines, Iowa. She grew up in a close-knit family and was the youngest of three siblings. Giesinger had a passion for science, and it was evident from an early age. She graduated from Valley High School in West Des Moines in 1996 before attending the University of Iowa.

At the University of Iowa, Giesinger earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology in 2000. She then went on to obtain her medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in 2004.

Medical Career

Following her medical education, Giesinger completed her residency in Pediatrics at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She then pursued a fellowship in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine at the University of Michigan Health System.

After completing her training, Giesinger returned to Iowa City and joined the faculty at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. She quickly became known as an expert in neonatal medicine, and her compassionate care for her patients and their families was widely recognized.

Giesinger’s research interests focused on neonatal resuscitation and delivery room management. She was instrumental in developing and implementing protocols for the care of neonates in the delivery room, which have since been adopted by hospitals across the country.

Personal Life

Giesinger was married to her high school sweetheart, Eric, and they had two children together, Emma and Ethan. Giesinger was a devoted mother and wife, and she cherished her time spent with her family.

In her free time, Giesinger enjoyed running, biking, and spending time outdoors. She was also an avid reader and loved to travel.

Legacy

Regan Giesinger passed away on August 1, 2021, at the age of 42. Her death was a shock to her family, friends, and colleagues, who all mourned the loss of a talented physician and caring friend.

Giesinger’s legacy in neonatal medicine will live on through her contributions to the field. Her research and protocols for the care of neonates in the delivery room will continue to impact the lives of countless families for generations to come.

Her colleagues remember her as a passionate and dedicated physician who always put her patients first. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Conclusion

Regan Giesinger was a shining star in the field of neonatal medicine. Her passion for science and her dedication to her patients will always be remembered. Her legacy will continue to inspire those who work in neonatal medicine to strive for excellence and compassion in their care for their patients. Rest in peace, Regan Giesinger.

1. Regan Giesinger cause of death

2. Regan Giesinger obituary Iowa City Press-Citizen

3. Neonatal medicine specialist Regan Giesinger passes away

4. Remembering Regan Giesinger: Iowa City’s loss of a talented physician

5. Regan Giesinger’s impact on neonatal medicine in Iowa and beyond