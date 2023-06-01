“nerve regeneration”: Fresh discoveries about nerves could aid in the treatment of specific forms of blindness and paralysis.

Researchers from the UConn School of Medicine have discovered that all humans have a small number of nerve cells that can be stimulated to grow, potentially restoring sight and movement. Nerve damage caused by conditions such as glaucoma, optic neuritis, and stroke, which affect millions of Americans, occurs when the axons that connect nerves to the brain or spinal cord are severed and cannot grow back. However, the team found that some nerve cells behave similarly to embryonic cells and can regrow axons that could lead to healing some vision problems caused by nerve damage. The researchers also identified genes that could potentially be targeted in gene therapy to promote axon regeneration. However, the right circumstances for successful regeneration are difficult to provide, and axons tend to stall before reaching their original targets. The team believes a multi-pronged approach would be necessary to fully regenerate injured axons, including therapies that target gene and signaling activity within nerve cells, clearing the environment of inhibitory molecules, and pausing oligodendrocytes from insulating the growing axons. Further research could lead to effective therapies for blindness, paralysis, and other disorders caused by nerve damage.

