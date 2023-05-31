“nerve regeneration”: Insights into Nerve Functioning May Lead to Treatments for Blindness and Paralysis in the Future.

New Nerve Insights Could Someday Help Heal Certain Types of Blindness and Paralysis

Injuries to the nerves can cause blindness or paralysis because adult nerve cells do not regenerate their connections. However, a team of researchers from UConn School of Medicine has found that there exists a small population of nerve cells that could be coaxed to regrow, potentially restoring sight and movement. The researchers report in the journal Development that neurons that behave similarly to embryonic nerve cells exist in everyone. The neurons express a similar subset of genes and can be experimentally stimulated to regrow long-distance axons that could lead to healing some vision problems caused by nerve damage.

Glaucoma, optic neuritis, trauma, or stroke of the optic nerve are some of the conditions that can irreversibly damage the optic nerve, leading to blindness. Similarly, nerve damage leading to paralysis is common, with around 5 million people in the US living with some form of it. If the axons in the optic nerve cannot reach the brain or the axons from the toe cannot connect to the spinal cord, the person will not be able to see from that eye or move the toe.

While some animals can regrow axons, mammals such as mice and humans cannot. It was assumed that mammals lack the immature nerve cells that would be needed. However, the researchers in the Trakhtenberg lab have found otherwise. They have identified neurons that behave similarly to embryonic nerve cells. Moreover, they found that mitochondria-associated Dynlt1a and Lars2 genes were upregulated in these neurons during experimental axon regeneration, and that activating them through gene therapy in injured neurons promoted axon regeneration, identifying these genes as novel therapeutic targets.

The researchers suggest that a multi-pronged approach would be needed to fully regenerate injured axons. Therapies that target both the gene and signaling activity within the nerve cells would be necessary to encourage them to grow as an embryonic nerve cell would. Clearing the environment of inhibitory molecules and pausing oligodendrocytes from insulating would give the axons time to reconnect with their targets in the central nervous system before being myelinated. Then, treatments that encourage oligodendrocytes to myelinate the axons would complete the healing process.

Although in some types of complex injuries, protection by myelination of still intact but demyelinated axons from ensuing inflammatory damage may take precedence, ultimately secondary inflammatory damage may be controlled pharmacologically, paving the way for pausing myelination and unhindering therapeutic axon regeneration for these types of lesions as well, Trakhtenberg says.

The new insights into how axons grow could someday create a path for truly effective therapies for blindness, paralysis, and other disorders caused by nerve damage. But for Trakhtenberg, the research has even deeper significance. It answers some of the big questions of how our nervous systems develop. The researchers are currently working on a deeper understanding of the molecular mechanisms behind both axon growth and interaction with oligodendrocytes.

“If you succeed in regenerating injured neural circuits and restoring function, this would indicate that you are on the right track toward understanding how at least some parts of the brain work,” Trakhtenberg says.

News Source : Science X

Source Link :New nerve insights could someday help heal certain types of blindness and paralysis/