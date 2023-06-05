“Net Worth 2023”: A Comprehensive Look into Ariana Grande’s Life: Biography, Net Worth 2023, Career, Age, Height, Family, Relationships, and Extravagant Car Collection.

Ariana Grande Biography: From Child Star to Pop Icon

Ariana Grande-Butera, popularly known as Ariana Grande, is a Grammy-winning American singer, songwriter, and actress. Born on June 26, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida, she began her career in entertainment at a young age.

Early Life and Career

Ariana Grande was born to Joan Grande, the CEO of Hose-McCann Communications, and Edward Butera, a graphic designer. She attended North Broward Preparatory School, where she excelled in music and theater. She began performing in community theater productions and joined the Fort Lauderdale Children’s Theater.

At the age of 13, Ariana landed her first role in the Broadway musical “13”. She played the role of Charlotte, and her performance earned her a National Youth Theatre Association Award. She went on to appear in other Broadway shows, including “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat”.

Rise to Fame

Ariana Grande’s music career began in 2011 when she signed with Republic Records. Her debut single, “Put Your Hearts Up,” was released in December 2011. However, it was her second single, “The Way,” that propelled her to stardom. The song, featuring rapper Mac Miller, peaked at number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Ariana’s debut album, “Yours Truly,” was released in 2013 and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. The album featured hit singles such as “Baby I” and “Right There.” She continued to release successful albums, including “Dangerous Woman” (2016), “Sweetener” (2018), and “Thank U, Next” (2019).

Net Worth 2023

Ariana Grande’s net worth is estimated to be around $150 million as of 2021. Her music career is the primary source of her wealth. She has sold over 100 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards, including Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards. Her endorsement deals with brands such as Reebok and Starbucks also contribute to her net worth.

Height and Age

Ariana Grande is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 104 pounds. She has a petite frame and is known for her signature high ponytail. As of 2021, she is 28 years old.

Family and Husband

Ariana Grande comes from a close-knit Italian-American family. She has an older brother, Frankie Grande, who is also an actor and singer. She was engaged to actor and comedian Pete Davidson in 2018, but the couple called off their engagement a few months later. She is currently engaged to Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent.

Lifestyle Luxury Car

Ariana Grande is known for her luxurious lifestyle, and she has been spotted driving some of the most expensive cars on the market. One of her most notable cars is a black Lamborghini Huracan. The car has a top speed of 201 miles per hour and can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds. She has also been seen driving a white Porsche 911, which has a starting price of around $100,000.

Conclusion

Ariana Grande’s rise to fame has been nothing short of impressive. From a child star to a pop icon, she has become one of the most successful and influential artists of her generation. With her net worth continuing to grow, it’s clear that she will continue to dominate the music industry for years to come.

