net worth: Biography of Aayoush Singh Thakuri: Personal Life, Education, Family, Girlfriend, Income, House, Car, and Net Worth

Aayoush Singh Thakuri: The Lifestyle Biography

Aayoush Singh Thakuri is a well-known personality in the Nepalese entertainment industry. He is a model and actor who has won the hearts of many with his charming personality and impressive acting skills. Here is a brief look at his lifestyle, biography, girlfriend, education, family, income, house, car, and net worth.

Early Life and Education

Aayoush Singh Thakuri was born on November 19, 1996, in Nepal. He spent his childhood in his hometown and completed his schooling from a local school. After completing his secondary education, he enrolled in a local college to pursue his higher education.

Professional Career

Aayoush Singh Thakuri started his career as a model in 2014. He appeared in several fashion shows and advertisements, which helped him gain recognition in the industry. In 2018, he made his acting debut with the Nepali movie “A Mero Hajur 2”. He played the lead role in the movie and received critical acclaim for his performance.

Since then, Aayoush Singh Thakuri has appeared in several movies and TV shows. Some of his notable works include “Jatrai Jatra”, “Changa Chet”, and “Ranabhumi”. He has won several awards for his performances, including the Best Debut Actor Award at the D Cine Awards.

Girlfriend

Aayoush Singh Thakuri is currently in a relationship with Pranisha Silwal. The couple has been together for several years and often shares their pictures on social media.

Family

Aayoush Singh Thakuri comes from a middle-class family. His father is a businessman, and his mother is a homemaker. He has a younger brother who is also pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

Income and Net Worth

Aayoush Singh Thakuri’s primary source of income is from his acting and modeling career. He charges a significant amount of money for his work in movies, TV shows, and advertisements. According to sources, his net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

House and Car

Aayoush Singh Thakuri owns a luxurious house in Nepal. He often shares pictures of his house on social media, which is well-furnished and equipped with modern amenities. He also owns a car, the make and model of which are unknown.

Conclusion

Aayoush Singh Thakuri is a talented actor and model who has come a long way in his career. He has worked hard to achieve his goals and has become one of the most recognized faces in the Nepalese entertainment industry. With his charming personality and impressive acting skills, he has won the hearts of many.

