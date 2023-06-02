net worth BTR Boys: The Return of BTR Boys: Discover the Net Worth of Each Member

Big Time Rush Returns to the Music Scene with a Bang!

After a decade, the wildly popular band Big Time Rush has made a comeback with its album released in June 2023. The band, consisting of four icons, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson, and Carlos PenaVega, dominated the world of music and reached its highest point in 2009. They enchanted the world with their catchy music and Nickelodeon show, which ran for four successful seasons and three studio albums.

However, the band suffered a setback and was dissolved in 2014. But, they reunited virtually in 2020 and released covers of their hit songs “Worldwide” and “Beautiful Christmas.” The band officially announced they are reuniting and will tour in 2021, with preparations underway for a summer tour.

Fans have been curious about how much wealth the four singers have amassed. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Logan Henderson is the richest member of the band with a net worth of USD 10 million. After the band dissolved, he released a solo album “Echoes of Departure and the Endless Street of Dreams – Pt. 1,” in May 2018.

Kendall Schmidt’s net worth stands at USD 8 million, and he earned most of his wealth with Big Time Rush. After the group dissolved, he paired up with guitarist Dustin Belt in 2013 but parted ways in 2019.

Carlos PenaVega’s net worth is USD 8 million. During BTR’s hiatus, he pursued his solo career and released his first single, “Electro,” in Spanish in 2014. He also tried his luck in acting and starred in Grease: Live, Life Sentence. He participated in Season 21 of Dancing With The Stars, finishing fourth with his partner, Witney Carson.

James Maslow has a net worth of USD 6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He pursued his solo career and released his debut album, “How I Like It,” in March 2017. He also participated in some reality shows, including Season 18 of Dancing with the Stars and the inaugural season of Celebrity Big Brother. He tried his hand at acting and starred in several movies, including Love Exclusively, Bachelor Lions, Room for Murder, Hellstorm, We Need to Talk, and Ron’s Gone Wrong.

In conclusion, Big Time Rush has made a remarkable comeback to the music scene, and fans are thrilled to see them reunite and tour again. With their catchy music, the band has made a lasting impact on the world of music. As for their wealth, the four singers have accumulated a considerable amount, thanks to their successful music career, solo projects, and acting ventures. We can’t wait to see what they have in store for their fans in the future!

