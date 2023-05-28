Net Worth Difference: The Enormous Net Worth Gap Between Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger Could Cover Entire Movie Budgets

Sylvester Stallone vs Arnold Schwarzenegger: The Battle of Net Worth

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger have been the biggest names in the action landscape since the 80s. Although they have become great friends over the last decade by finally putting an end to their fierce rivalry that goes back to the 80s, the difference between their net worth is quite surprising.

Sylvester Stallone

Over the span of decades, Stallone has starred in some of the most influential films of his times, including First Blood and Rocky. Both of these films went on to span huge franchises, which still continue to grow. In Stallone’s case, apart from being an actor, he also cemented himself as a veteran writer, producer, and director and he is also very good at real estate. As a result, the Rambo star has made a fortune of around $400 million throughout his career.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Before cementing himself as one of the biggest faces in the action landscape, Schwarzenegger was already an icon in the bodybuilding community and was a winner of 7 Mr. Olympia titles. Following his decades of dominance in the industry, the actor has made a fortune of $450 million throughout his career.

The Rivalry

At the peak of their career, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone weren’t the biggest fans of each other, as they constantly rivaled in the action genre during the 80s. Reflecting on their fierce rivalry, Stallone revealed that the two hated each other, which was a result of their competitive nature and even offsets, the two didn’t share the best bond.

The Friendship

Despite having a fierce rivalry back in the 80s, in recent times, the two have nothing but respect for each other and have become great friends, with both actors sharing the screen in different projects.

In conclusion, although Stallone and Schwarzenegger have become great friends, the difference in their net worth is quite high, with Schwarzenegger taking the cake by a significant margin.

Celebrity net worth comparison Hollywood actor salaries Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone movie earnings Wealthiest action movie stars Net worth disparities in the entertainment industry

News Source : FandomWire

Source Link :Sylvester Stallone vs Arnold Schwarzenegger Net Worth Difference is Staggeringly High, Enough to Fit Entire Movie Budgets Into it/