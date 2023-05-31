Net Worth of Tinubu: The Comprehensive Story of Tinubu: Biography, Unknown Anecdotes, Spouses and Wealth Status

Introduction

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a prominent Nigerian politician and businessman. He was born on March 29, 1952, in Lagos, Nigeria. He is known for his influential role in Nigerian politics, particularly in the Southwestern region. Tinubu has served as a senator, governor, and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party. This article will delve into Tinubu’s full biography, untold stories, wives, and net worth.

Early Life and Education

Tinubu was born to a Muslim family of traders. His father, Kafaru Tinubu, was a businessman, while his mother, Abibatu Mogaji, was a trader. Tinubu attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, and Children’s Home School in Ibadan. He later attended Government College, Ibadan, where he obtained his West African School Certificate in 1970.

Tinubu proceeded to Richard J. Daley College in Chicago, Illinois, United States, to study accounting. He later obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Chicago State University in 1979. He also has a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the same institution.

Business Career

Tinubu started his business career as a financial analyst with Mobil Producing Nigeria. He later joined the American-based accounting firm, Arthur Andersen, where he worked as an auditor. Tinubu also worked as a treasurer with Mobil Oil Nigeria before he ventured into his own business.

In 1988, Tinubu established his own company, Alpha Beta Consulting, which provides financial consulting services to the Lagos State Government. The company has been the subject of controversy over the years, with some alleging that it was awarded contracts without due process. However, Tinubu has denied any wrongdoing, and the company has continued to provide services to the Lagos State Government.

Political Career

Tinubu’s political career started in 1992 when he was elected as a senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District. He was re-elected in 1999 and served as the Senate Minority Whip from 1999 to 2003.

In 1999, Tinubu contested and won the gubernatorial election in Lagos State under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) party. He served as the governor of Lagos State for two terms from 1999 to 2007. During his tenure, he initiated several infrastructural projects, including the construction of the Lekki-Epe Expressway, the rehabilitation of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, and the construction of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Tinubu was also instrumental in the formation of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) party in 2006, which later became the All Progressives Congress (APC) party. He served as the national leader of the party until 2021 when he stepped down due to health reasons.

Wives and Children

Tinubu is married to Oluremi Tinubu, a former senator and the current Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory. They got married in 1987, and their union is blessed with children, including Oluwaseyi Tinubu, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, and Abibat Tinubu.

Tinubu was also married to Bisi Ibidapo-Obe, an actress, but the marriage ended in divorce. He also had a daughter, Funmi Tinubu, with his late wife, Abimbola Fernandez.

Net Worth

Tinubu’s net worth is estimated to be around $8.4 billion, making him one of the wealthiest politicians in Nigeria. His wealth comes from his business ventures and investments in various sectors, including real estate, agriculture, and oil and gas.

Conclusion

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man of many parts – a businessman, politician, and philanthropist. He has made significant contributions to the development of Lagos State and Nigerian politics. His legacy will continue to live on, and his impact on Nigerian politics will be felt for generations to come.

