net worth Sarah Ferguson: “What is the estimated net worth of Sarah Ferguson?”

Sarah Ferguson’s Net Worth: How She Built Her Fortune After Divorcing Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson, also known as Fergie, is a former member of the British Royal Family, charity patron, television personality, film producer, and author. She was married to Prince Andrew, Duke of York, for six years and has two daughters with him. Despite her impressive lineage, Fergie worked hard and had various jobs before becoming a member of the Royal Family.

Fergie’s net worth has varied over the years, but as of May 2023, it is estimated to be around £800,000 ($1 million). Her divorce settlement from Prince Andrew reportedly amounted to roughly £3 million in total, including £500,000 from the Queen to buy a new house for her and her children, and £1.4 million to set up a trust fund for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

After her divorce, Fergie found new ways to earn a living and carve her own path. She began working as an author for children’s books, producing her debut novel Budgie The Little Helicopter. She later wrote her autobiography entitled My Story, which made it into the top three in American bestseller lists. Fergie’s most lucrative deal came from Weight Watchers, which she endorsed in 1997.

Fergie’s books have also contributed significantly to her net worth. Her autobiography earned her an advance of £800,000, and her two books The Royal Switch and Bright Lights with New York publishers Delacorte earned her an estimated £500,000. Other book titles that earned her impressive deals included Tea For Ruby, Heart For A Compass, and Finding Sarah. She even wrote Mills & Boon romances. In 2022, Fergie reportedly signed a major book deal with Serendipity Press agreeing to pen 22 books for the company.

Despite her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie still receives £15,853 ($19,800) per year from the Royal Family as part of their divorce settlement. She also still lives in the Royal Lodge with Andrew and the Queen’s beloved corgis. Fergie received a modest monthly allowance based on the Duke of York’s salary as a Royal Navy officer.

In conclusion, Sarah Ferguson has built her fortune through various endeavors, including writing books, endorsing products, and receiving a divorce settlement from the Royal Family. Despite her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie remains a prominent figure in the media and continues to work on new projects.

News Source : Jessica Knibbs

Source Link :What is Sarah Ferguson’s net worth?/