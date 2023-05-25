“Net worth Selling Sunset cast”: “How much are the ‘Selling Sunset’ cast members worth?”

Selling Sunset: An Insight into the Lives and Fortunes of Cast Members

Selling Sunset, a popular Netflix show that premiered in 2019, has become a sensation among viewers. The show revolves around the real estate brokerage firm The Oppenheim Group located in Los Angeles, California. The series showcases the lives of the real estate agents who work at the firm and sell multi-million dollar luxurious properties to high-net-worth clients. The show also portrays the personal lives and dynamics of the agents, including their rivalries and friendships, making it an interesting watch for many. In this article, we take a closer look at the cast members of Selling Sunset and their net worths.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim are the founders of The Oppenheim Group, and their individual net worths are estimated at $50 million each. The twins have built a successful business by selling high-end properties in Los Angeles. Chrishell Stause, a real estate agent and actor, is one of the richest stars on Selling Sunset with a net worth of $6 million. Stause has also appeared in several television shows, including Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless.

Vanessa Villela, with a net worth of around $5 million, is a Mexican-American actor who has starred in several shows since the early 1990s. She joined The Oppenheim Group in the fourth season of Selling Sunset and has made a name for herself in the real estate business. Emma Hernan, with a net worth of around $3 million, is a former model and founder of a plant-based frozen food business called Emma Leigh & Co. She has also undertaken modelling assignments and has invested in stocks at a young age.

Heather Rae El Moussa, with a net worth of around $3 million, is a real estate agent and former Playboy Playmate. She is married to Tarek El Moussa, a successful real estate investor and television personality. Mary Fitzgerald, with a net worth between $1 million to $2 million, is the vice president of The Oppenheim Group and has been one of the major cast members of the show since its first season. She has her own business of reselling properties at a profit with her husband Romain Bonnet, whose net worth is estimated between $1 million to $5 million. The couple’s total net worth sits around $2 million to $7 million.

Davina Potratz, with a net worth of around $2 million, is a former model who joined The Oppenheim Group as Director of New Development/Broker Associate in 2018. She has been a licensed realtor since 2006 and also a real estate broker. Christine Quinn, with a net worth of around $3 million, is a real estate agent, actor, and writer who has appeared in several films and shows. Quinn’s husband, tech mogul Christian Richard, is reportedly worth $20 million.

Maya Vander, with a net worth of around $1 million, is a realtor who works at The Oppenheim Group and Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Miami. She also runs her personal online real estate course. Amanza Smith, with a net worth of around $1 million, is a former model and interior designer who is a licensed real estate agent at The Oppenheim Group.

In conclusion, Selling Sunset has been a popular show that has captured the lives and fortunes of successful real estate agents in Los Angeles. The cast members have amassed significant wealth through their real estate dealings, personal businesses, and other ventures. Their net worths vary, but they all share a common trait – they are successful in their careers and have achieved financial freedom. Selling Sunset remains a popular show and has been renewed for a seventh season, which is sure to offer more insight into the lives of the real estate agents.

News Source : Prestige Online – Singapore

Source Link :What is the net worth of ‘Selling Sunset’ cast members?/