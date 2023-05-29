Net Worth: The Typical Savings, Student Debt, Net Worth, and Family of an American Millennial

The Financial State of American Millennials

The average American millennial is better off financially than they were five years ago. Higher salaries have allowed many to grow their wealth and buy homes. However, under the weight of student debt and childcare, they may still be worse off than prior generations.

Obstacles Faced by American Millennials

Over the past decade — and longer for some — many millennials have faced high costs of housing and childcare, staggering student-loan debt, and the Great Recession’s impact on the job market. This trifecta hit older millennials the hardest and continues to have lingering effects.

Improved Financial Status of American Millennials

Despite these obstacles, the average millennial is faring better financially than they have in the past. And while some of this may simply be a byproduct of getting older — people tend to earn more over the course of their careers — some experts have argued that even compared to past generations, millennials are doing pretty well financially these days.

Saving and Spending Habits of American Millennials

According to a recent survey by Bankrate, 23% of millennials say they are currently saving more than 15% of their income, compared to just 16% of Gen Xers and 13% of baby boomers. Additionally, 29% of millennials say they have an emergency fund that covers at least six months of expenses, compared to 22% of Gen Xers and 17% of baby boomers.

When it comes to spending, millennials tend to prioritize experiences over material possessions. A survey by Eventbrite found that 78% of millennials would choose to spend money on a desirable experience or event over buying something desirable, and 72% say they would increase their spending on experiences in the next year.

Investment Habits of American Millennials

Despite their reputation for being risk-averse, millennials are actually more likely to invest in the stock market than previous generations. A survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch found that 63% of millennials have money invested in the stock market, compared to just 31% of baby boomers.

However, millennials tend to be more cautious investors, with 66% saying that they prefer to invest in safer, low-risk options. This may be due in part to their experience with the Great Recession, which left many millennials wary of taking big risks with their money.

Conclusion

While American millennials still face significant financial challenges, they are generally better off today than they were in the past. Higher salaries, along with smart saving and investing habits, have allowed many to grow their wealth and achieve major life milestones like buying a home. However, the weight of student debt and childcare expenses may still leave them worse off than prior generations in some respects.

Millennials and Student Debt Net Worth of Millennials in the US Family Financial Planning for Millennials Savings Habits of Young Adults in the US Balancing Student Loans and Family Responsibilities for Millennials

News Source : Jacob Zinkula

Source Link :Average US Millennial’s Savings, Student Debt, Net Worth, Family/