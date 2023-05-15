“Net worth”: What is the net worth of I’m A Celeb star Helen Flanagan?

Helen Flanagan: How Much the I’m A Celebrity Star is Worth Since Leaving ITV’s Corrie

Introduction

Helen Flanagan is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, having made a name for herself through her acting career and social media presence. The 32-year-old star is most famous for her role on Coronation Street and her recent appearance on I’m a Celebrity…South Africa. In this article, we will discuss Helen’s net worth and how she has accumulated her wealth since leaving ITV’s Corrie.

Early Life and Career

Helen Flanagan was born in Bury, Manchester in 1989. She started her acting career at the age of 10 when she was cast in the ITV drama series, Coronation Street. She played the role of Rosie Webster, the daughter of Kevin and Sally Webster, and became a fan favorite over the years.

Coronation Street

Helen Flanagan starred in Coronation Street for 12 years, from 2000 to 2012. During her time on the show, she won several awards, including the 2008 British Soap Award for Best Dramatic Performance. She left the show in 2012 to pursue other projects but later returned in 2017 for a year.

I’m a Celebrity…South Africa

In 2021, Helen Flanagan appeared on I’m a Celebrity…South Africa alongside other celebrities such as Frankie Bridge, Danny Miller, and Louise Minchin. She left the show on 10 May’s episode alongside Dean Gaffney.

Personal Life

Helen Flanagan has been in a long-term relationship with footballer Scott Sinclair since 2009. The couple has three children together, Matilda, Delilah, and Charlie. They got engaged in 2018 but split up towards the end of last year.

Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Helen Flanagan is reportedly worth around $3 million, which is approximately £2,405,586.00. The majority of her wealth comes from her role on Coronation Street and her modelling career. However, she also earns a significant amount from her social media presence, with 1 million followers on Instagram. She reportedly earns as much as £4,716 for a single post.

Future Projects

It is unclear what Helen Flanagan’s next role or project will be. However, she recently teased a return to Coronation Street, saying she would “love” to return to the show. Her youngest son recently turned one, so she said her return would need to be “when the time is right.” She also mentioned having an audition after appearing on Lorraine, so fans could be seeing her return to their screens in some capacity soon.

Conclusion

Helen Flanagan is a talented actress and a popular social media influencer. Her wealth primarily comes from her acting career, modelling, and social media presence. Despite leaving Coronation Street, she remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry and continues to pursue new projects. Only time will tell what her next move will be, but fans can be sure that she will continue to captivate audiences with her talent and charm.

Helen Flanagan earnings Helen Flanagan assets Helen Flanagan income Helen Flanagan fortune Helen Flanagan wealth

News Source : Lauren Johnson

Source Link :Helen Flanagan net worth: how rich is the I’m A Celeb star?/