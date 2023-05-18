“Netflix ad-supported plan”: Netflix discloses number of subscribers who chose the ad-supported package

Netflix’s Ad-Supported Plan Gains Traction, Garnering Nearly Five Million Monthly Active Users

Netflix has announced that its ad-supported plan, “Basic with Ads,” has gained almost five million global monthly active users in the six months since it launched. For the first time, the streaming giant disclosed how well its cheapest plan is doing, revealing that more than a quarter of its sign-ups in countries where it is available now choose the ads plan. Although “Basic with Ads” is just a fraction of the 232.5 million global subscribers Netflix boasts, the $6.99 plan has potential. Engagement on the ad-supported plan is similar to the non-ads plans, which is critical to Netflix because it all starts and ends with consumers, according to co-CEO Greg Peters.

The ad-supported plan launched six months ago in 12 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. The median age of Netflix’s monthly active users is 34, and the growth in ads member base has doubled since early this year. More than a quarter of Netflix sign-ups in countries where it is available choose the ads plan, and 80% of ad-supported members’ viewing happens through a TV. The share of ad-supported members between the ages of 18 and 49 is 70%, and viewers are four times more likely to engage with an ad on Netflix than on other streamers, according to TV outcomes measurement platform EDO. Viewers are also four and a half times more likely to engage with an ad on Netflix than on linear TV.

“We treat our ads with the same care we treat our incredible content: serving them locally; seamlessly transitioning between shows and ads with no latency; and implementing industry-leading frequency caps with an ad load of four to five minutes per hour,” said Jeremi Gorman, President of Worldwide Advertising at Netflix, speaking at the Upfront event.

Netflix has announced that brands are getting two new sponsorship opportunities, including sponsoring “some of Netflix’s most popular series on Netflix at launch,” as well as “featuring their campaigns within local holidays (e.g., Valentine’s Day) and key brand moments (e.g., Sustainability Stories).” The opportunities will first be available in the US, with other countries to follow. Netflix has also said that its platform offers opportunities to get more creative with ads, such as creating a 30-minute commercial that plays out over several days in short bursts as viewers start and stop viewing.

Since multiple users can share the same Netflix account, the monthly average user count is not an exact number. Netflix’s crackdown on password-sharing could boost numbers and tilt the scales in favor of the most affordable ads plan while doing so. Since “Basic with Ads” launched, there hasn’t been a lot of switching from premium tiers, but the offering has still gained traction. However, the crackdown isn’t a priority right now as Netflix is busy scrapping overall deals and canceling shows as the writers’ strike threatens to bring Hollywood to its knees.

