netflix ceo dead -Obituary – Dead : Lin Qi, the billionaire CEO of Chinese video-game publisher Yoozoo has Died .
Lin Qi, the billionaire CEO of Chinese video-game publisher Yoozoo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.
Lin Qi, the billionaire CEO of Chinese video-game publisher Yoozoo set to executive produce the upcoming Netflix sci-fi series “The Three-Body Problem,” died at 39 on Christmas Day Friday amidst an investigation into whether he was murdered by poison.
Source: Netflix Producer, Yoozoo Games CEO Lin Qi Dead at 39 Amid Murder Probe – Variety
— Tributes —
———————— –
wrote