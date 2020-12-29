netflix ceo dead -Obituary – Dead : Lin Qi, the billionaire CEO of Chinese video-game publisher Yoozoo has Died .

By | December 29, 2020
0 Comment

netflix ceo dead -Obituary – Dead : Lin Qi, the billionaire CEO of Chinese video-game publisher Yoozoo has Died .

Lin Qi, the billionaire CEO of Chinese video-game publisher Yoozoo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.

Lin Qi, the billionaire CEO of Chinese video-game publisher Yoozoo set to executive produce the upcoming Netflix sci-fi series “The Three-Body Problem,” died at 39 on Christmas Day Friday amidst an investigation into whether he was murdered by poison.

Source: Netflix Producer, Yoozoo Games CEO Lin Qi Dead at 39 Amid Murder Probe – Variety

— Tributes —

———————— –
wrote

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...