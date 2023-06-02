“Netflix password change”: Changing Your Netflix Password: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Change Your Netflix Password and Increase Your Account Security

Netflix has recently implemented a new policy that limits account sharing to a single household, charging an additional fee of $7.99 for subscribers who wish to share their access with anyone outside their home. This crackdown on password sharing makes it more important than ever to secure your account and change your Netflix password.

If your password is stolen, hacked, or shared with someone who shouldn’t have access, it could result in a costly and uncomfortable situation. Netflix has a system in place to block password sharing, and the company could respond to any attempts to circumvent it without paying the additional fee by banning your account outright.

Fortunately, changing your Netflix password is a straightforward process that can be done via email, text message, or billing information associated with your account. Here’s a guide on how to change your Netflix password and increase your account security.

How to Change Your Netflix Password via Email

The easiest way to change your Netflix password is to use the same email used to sign up for the service. Go to netflix.com/loginhelp, select the “Email” option, and enter the email connected to your account. Follow all the required steps, and you should receive an email from Netflix within a few minutes.

The email will provide a link with instructions to create a new password for your account. The link will expire after 24 hours. If you don’t receive an email from Netflix after following all the steps, check your spam folder, double-check for any typos, and resubmit using the above link. If that still doesn’t work, contact Netflix Support directly.

How to Change Your Netflix Password via Text Message

Your Netflix password can also be reset via text message if your mobile phone number is connected to your account. Go to netflix.com/loginhelp, select “Text Message,” enter the phone number connected to your account, and select “Text Me.” You should receive a text message from Netflix containing a code and instructions to change your Netflix password. The code will expire after 20 minutes.

If you don’t receive a text message, it’s possible that your phone number is not connected to your account.

How to Reset Your Netflix Account via Billing Information

If you forget the email and phone number connected to your Netflix account, you can recover your account and reset your password by looking up your billing information. Go to netflix.com/loginhelp, select “I don’t remember my email or phone,” enter the first and last name on your account, enter the credit or debit card used for your account, and select “Find Account.” This will recover any sign-in information and allow for a change in passwords. Keep in mind that this option is not available in every region.

It’s important to note that Netflix’s new password crackdown doesn’t affect accounts for when they’re mobile, such as going out of town for business or vacation. If you notice someone has logged into your account without your permission, you can kick them off your account by going to the “Managing Access and Devices” tab in the settings. Netflix will display every device currently logged into your account, and you can terminate their access to the service from there.

In conclusion, changing your Netflix password is a simple way to increase your account security and prevent unauthorized access. By following the steps outlined above, you can ensure that your account is protected and that only those you trust have access to your subscription.

Netflix password reset Netflix account security How to update Netflix password Netflix login information Netflix password recovery

News Source : Collider

Source Link :How to Change Your Netflix Password/