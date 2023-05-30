“Netflix popular shows”: Current Top Netflix Shows, Excluding ‘Fubar’

“Fubar” Takes the Lead as the Most Popular Show on Netflix

Netflix has once again provided us with a list of the most popular shows on their platform, and the results might surprise you. Topping the list as the current most popular show is “Fubar,” a new action-comedy series that premiered on May 25. The show features Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro as a father-daughter duo who discover that they are both CIA operatives and have been keeping their true identities from each other for years. Along with the star-studded cast, “Fubar” also includes Gabriel Luna and comedians Fortune Feimster and Jay Baruchel.

Following closely behind “Fubar” is the CW sports drama “All American.” The show’s five seasons are currently available for streaming on Netflix, with Season 6 expected to premiere on the network in October. Meanwhile, “Barbecue Showdown,” a reality cooking competition, returned for a second season on May 26, with “The Circle” host Michelle Buteau taking over as the show’s host.

For Spanish-language programming fans, “La Reina del Sur” is a telenovela based on a novel by Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte. The show follows the journey of a woman from humble beginnings who becomes a powerful drug trafficker and stars Kate del Castillo.

Rounding out the rest of the list is a diverse mix of shows, including “Firefly Lane,” “Maid,” “XO, Kitty,” “Selling Sunset,” “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” and “S.W.A.T.”

With such a variety of shows making the top 10 list, it’s clear that Netflix users have a wide range of interests and tastes. Whether you’re looking for action and adventure, drama and romance, or reality TV competition, there’s something for everyone on the streaming platform.

