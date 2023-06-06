“Netflix series”: Netflix’s Upcoming Series: A Comprehensive Guide

Netflix India announces Lust Stories 2

Netflix India has officially announced the release of Lust Stories 2, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed anthology of four films that explores the complexities and subtleties of human relationships and desires in modern India. The star-studded affair will feature Kajol, Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, Tamannah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Tillotama Shome, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, and Kumud Mishra.

Directorial Ventures and Producers

Lust Stories 2 will be a directorial venture of four renowned directors, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The movie will be produced by RSVP & Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

Release Date

The movie is scheduled to release on 29th June 2023 on Netflix. The fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation for the second part to revel in interesting characters, stimulating stories, and unique voices.

Star Cast

The star-studded affair will feature some of the most talented actors of the Indian film industry. Kajol, Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, Tamannah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Tillotama Shome, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, and Kumud Mishra will play pivotal roles in the movie.

The First Part

The first part of Lust Stories created ripples and was a huge success amongst the audiences who enjoyed the directorial work of Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar in four different segments starring Radhika Apte, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala and many more.

Conclusion

Lust Stories 2 is expected to be a remarkable movie that explores the intricacies of human relationships and desires, with a star-studded cast, talented directors, and an intriguing storyline. The fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release on Netflix in June 2023.

Netflix Original Series TV Shows Streaming Upcoming TV Releases Binge-Watching Culture Streaming Entertainment Industry

News Source : Navjot Kaur

Source Link :Everything you need to know about Netflix’s upcoming series/