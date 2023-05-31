Netflix Top 10: FUBAR Secures Top Spot on Netflix’s Top 10 List

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Debut TV Series Tops Netflix Charts

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the legendary action star of the 80s and 90s, has made his debut as the lead in a comedy series for Netflix called FUBAR. The show has quickly climbed to the top of the Netflix charts, overtaking popular shows like Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The Rise of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger has been gearing up for a big year, partnering with Netflix for an in-depth documentary of his life and career titled Arnold. He has also returned to action comedy with his lead role in FUBAR.

Although Schwarzenegger has had a series of underwhelming performances in theater-released films in the past decade, the Terminator sequels and Expendables films have been his only real moneymakers. However, his new show has planted a firm seat atop the Netflix Top 10 most-viewed TV titles in English on the platform.

FUBAR Takes the Top Spot

Variety reports that FUBAR opened to 88.94 million hours viewed in its first four days since it started streaming, making it the most-viewed title in this interval. Queen Charlotte, which had previously held the top spot, fell down to third place with 42.9 million hours viewed, while the spin-off to the To All the Boys films, XO Kitty, placed at number two with 63.78 million hours viewed during the viewing window.

FUBAR: The Perfect Companion Piece to True Lies

Schwarzenegger has been promoting FUBAR as the perfect companion piece to his smash 90s action comedy True Lies, which was made by action auteur James Cameron. In FUBAR, Schwarzenegger’s character discovers that his own daughter is working for the CIA, portrayed by breakout star Monica Barbaro from Top Gun: Maverick.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s debut TV series FUBAR has quickly taken the Netflix charts by storm, proving that the action star still has what it takes to entertain audiences. With his upcoming documentary and continued involvement with Netflix, it seems that Arnold’s reign in the entertainment industry is far from over.

News Source : JoBlo

Source Link :FUBAR makes number one on Netflix’s Top 10/