“Netflix TV Calibration”: Calibrating Your TV with Netflix’s Hidden Test Screens

How to Use Netflix to Calibrate Your TV Display for Optimal Picture Quality

If you have invested in a high-end TV, you want to ensure that you are getting the best picture quality possible. However, adjusting your television’s picture settings can be a daunting task, and you may not know where to start. Thankfully, Netflix has a range of hidden test screens that can help you calibrate your TV display for optimal picture quality. In this article, we will show you how to use Netflix to adjust your television’s picture quality.

Why Calibrate Your TV Display?

Calibrating your TV display will take your viewing experience to another level. By ensuring that the brightness, contrast, color saturation, and sharpness of the display are at an optimal quality, the shows you watch on your 4K TV will literally burst from the screen. This makes it worth spending a small fortune on one of the best TVs. Additionally, knowing how to set up your new smart TV is an important step in making sure that the image is the best it can be, and it won’t cost you a penny if you are a subscriber to Netflix.

Step-by-Step Guide to Calibrating Your TV Display Using Netflix

Sign into Netflix in a browser

To begin, visit https://www.netflix.com/gb/title/80018499 in a web browser and sign into your Netflix account. Once you have selected your profile, the test patterns developed for Netflix will be available.

Select a chart

Next, select a Season using the dropdown menu and choose the Multipurpose Chart that matches your TV’s resolution and refresh rate. For example, if you have a 1080p (Full HD) 60 fps (equivalent to a 60 Hz) television, you will use Season 2: Episode 8. You can find your TV’s display resolution and refresh rate in the user manual. Note that you should match your TV’s resolution, not your computer’s display.

Add to your list

Click the + icon to add the test pattern to your list.

Launch Netflix on a TV

Launch the Netflix app on your television and go to the My List section. You will find the test pattern listed, allowing you to play the pattern on your TV when you open the app there.

Make Adjustments to Your Television’s Picture Settings

Once you have launched the test pattern, you can begin adjusting your television’s picture settings for brightness, contrast, color saturation, and sharpness.

a. Adjust the Brightness

Select the black box in the upper left part of the screen, known as a PLUGE patch. Locate the brightness control on your TV or monitor and use it to adjust the PLUGE so that you can clearly see the differences between the dark gray, light gray, and black areas within the patch. Aim for a clear distinction.

b. Adjust the Contrast

Select the white box in the upper right part of the screen. Use the contrast control on your TV or monitor to adjust the differences between the dark gray, light gray, and white areas within this patch.

c. Adjust the Color Saturation

The right part of the screen has three other colors: red, green, and blue. Use the color control settings of your TV or monitor to adjust these PLUGE patches (they’ll all change at the same time). The idea is to see a clear difference between the color in the center of the PLUGE and the color surrounding it.

d. Adjust the Sharpness

Finally, adjust the sharpness control on your TV or monitor so that the numbers along the resolution bar in the center of the screen are clear and solid.

Conclusion

Calibrating your TV display using Netflix is a simple yet effective way to ensure that you are getting the best picture quality possible. Once you have adjusted your television’s picture settings, you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies in stunning detail. Additionally, learning how to mount a TV and hook it up with your other devices can further enhance your viewing experience. Happy viewing!

