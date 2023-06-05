“Netflix video ads”: Top 10 Most Popular Video Ads on YouTube Led by Netflix

YouTube has released its Cannes Ads Leaderboard for 2023, showcasing the top global video ads since last year’s festival. Topping the list was Netflix’s “Wednesday,” which earned 39 million views. The leaderboard also highlighted several leading video ad trends, including the use of music, authenticity, cross-generational appeal, and emotion to connect with target audiences. YouTube is the most popular streaming service on TV screens in the US, attracting an estimated 150 million unique viewers and offering a profitable platform for creators.

The top 10 global video ads from June 2022 to May 2023, along with their views, were ranked based on YouTube’s signals of viewer choice, including organic and paid views, watch time, and audience retention. Burger King’s “Whopper Whopper (Extended)” came in at number 10 with 9.3 million views, followed by Peacock’s “Kevin Hart Can’t Stop Attacking ‘Old’ Celebrities #shorts” with 9.1 million views. Bulgari’s “Unexpected Wonders – A Movie by Paolo Sorrentino” earned 9.3 million views, while Orange Egypt’s “World Cup 2022 Campaign – Crazy About Football” garnered 19 million views. Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra: Official Introduction Film and Qatar Airways’ “C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S – Official FIFA World Cup Song Featuring DJ Rodge and Cheb Khaled” both earned 23 million views. Max’s “The Last of Us” came in fourth with 24 million views, followed by Apple’s “Introducing iPhone 14 Pro” with 26 million views. Telecom Egypt’s “WE Summer Campaign 2022 – Akram Hosny” earned 33 million views, while Netflix’s “Wednesday Releases Thing in New York” topped the list with 39 million views.

Video ads continue to be a popular way to drive views and connect with target audiences. The use of music, authenticity, cross-generational appeal, and emotion can help elevate video ads and attract viewers. As the most popular streaming service on TV screens in the US, YouTube offers a profitable platform for creators to showcase their ads and connect with viewers. With the Cannes Ads Leaderboard showcasing the top global video ads, it’s clear that video ads will continue to be a popular marketing tool in the future.

