“network API interaction”: A guide on utilizing cURL and Postman tools to communicate with network APIs

How cURL and Postman Simplify Network API Workflows for Engineers

APIs are revolutionizing the way network engineers work in the industry. They are the backbone of the high-tech world, powering everything from smartphones and smartwatches to the International Space Station and data centers across the globe. Engineers who have worked with APIs before likely won’t return to the traditional days of a command-line interface (CLI) and endless syntaxes, which often produce errors that result in network outages and revenue loss for businesses. APIs are the new CLIs, and they are here to stay.

In this article, we explore how network engineers can use tools like cURL and Postman to interact with network APIs. These tools simplify API workflows in testing and production environments and help engineers integrate network devices with other network management systems, improve network efficiency, and automate networking processes.

What are cURL and Postman?

For most network engineers, cURL and Postman are not new terms. Postman is a GUI-based API testing platform with more than 20 million users around the world. It helps developers design, build, test, and improve their APIs with more iterations. The command-line tool cURL is used to send data to and from the server. The tool is widely used because of its rich features, such as multiprotocol support, especially HTTP and HTTPS.

To use Postman and cURL, network engineers have to determine which HTTP verb to use to interact with infrastructures. One way to do so is to link HTTP verbs to create read, update, and delete (CRUD) functions that databases use.

Transfer data, build APIs, and automate network tasks

In networking, Secure Shell (SSH) is a widely used protocol for secure remote access to network devices. But with the increasing need for automation and the use of APIs for network devices, network engineers need an interface to interact with the device APIs in a programmable way. HTTP or HTTPS protocols can interact with network device APIs using CLI and GUI tools, such as cURL and Postman, respectively. These interactions can get data or manipulate data. In the networking field, data is mostly device configurations.

Using cURL and Postman to Interact with a Device API

Let’s jump in and interact with a device API via HTTPS using both cURL and Postman. Note: You must understand device API documentation clearly through the CRUD operations common for all APIs. The examples below show different scenarios in which network engineers can use cURL and the Postman GUI in a sandbox or production environment.

Log in to a router

Network engineers always need to log in to network devices, such as switches and routers. To do so, engineers can access a remote network using a sandbox CLI and log in with an IP address. In the example below, we log in to a router with an IP address of 172.31.0.1 via HTTPS using the following command:

curl -k https://172.31.0.1/restconf/ -u “cisco:cisco”

Here “-k” ignores Secure Sockets Layer certification, and “-u” is included to mention the username with password. Using cURL is an effective way to access network devices remotely, as it supports multiple protocols.

Get information on the interface

The next step is to collect interface information, such as the primary address, description, and forwarding information. This information is helpful for network engineers as they analyze and troubleshoot networks. To inspect an interface on a Cisco device, engineers typically use the following Cisco IOS command: ‘show interface ‘. Engineers can use cURL to do the same task. One option is to get the interface information in JSON, a standard data exchange format that many programming languages and tools support. Engineers can collect the interface information in JSON by adding a JSON accept header, as seen below with the following command:

curl -H “Accept: application/yang-data+json” -k https://172.31.0.1/restconf/data/cisco-IOS-XE-native:native/interface/gigabitethernet=1 -u “cisco”:”cisco”

Change the IP address of an interface

Network engineers encounter changing needs in their daily and monthly tasks. In some cases, they might have to edit router configurations or change an interface IP address. This example shows how engineers can use a cURL command to change an IP address via the CLI. Most of the time, network engineers use SSH to access devices remotely. But new networking standards and tools provide alternatives, such as the cURL command below:

$ curl -X PATCH -H “Content-Type: application/yang-data+json” -H “Accept: application/yang/data+json” -d ‘{Cisco-IOS-XE-native: GigabitEthernet”: [{“name”: “1”, “shutdown”: true}]}” -k https://172.31.0.1/restconf/data/Cisco-IOS-XE- native:native/interface/GigabitEthernet=1 -u “cisco”:”cisco”

Shut down an interface

Network pros can use the PATCH method to make a change or shut down an interface via the HTTPS protocol and Postman. The Body tab in Postman must contain the configuration needed to shut down the interface in JSON format. Network engineers can deactivate an interface for a router or switch if, for example, the team doesn’t need to use it for a period of time. Shutting down an interface is like locking a door for more security.

Benefits and Challenges of cURL and Postman

No tool is perfect. Both cURL and Postman have their benefits and challenges when using network APIs. For example, cURL is good for beginners, but it doesn’t allow users to save requests. Meanwhile, Postman supports any programming language, but it uses a lot of RAM.

Conclusion

Multiple tools are available in the industry that help network engineers and developers interact with network APIs. While the tools aren’t perfect, engineers can choose one that suits their needs and helps them get their jobs done quickly. As the industry continues to evolve, network engineers must stay up to date with the latest technologies and tools to deliver top-notch services. With the help of tools like cURL and Postman, they can simplify their workflows and achieve greater agility in their daily tasks.

