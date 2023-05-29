“Networking skills”: Mastering Diplomatic Small Talk: Tips for Proper Work Etiquette at Formal Functions

How to Make a Good Impression at Diplomatic Receptions

Diplomatic receptions can be intimidating, especially if you’re not used to the formalities and etiquette involved. However, with a few tips and tricks, you can make a good impression and ensure that you’re remembered for the right reasons. Here are some dos and don’ts to keep in mind:

Talk About Yourself, Incessantly

While it’s true that most attendees want to talk about themselves, it’s important to strike a balance. Don’t dominate the conversation or come across as self-centered. Instead, use active listening skills and show genuine interest in what others have to say. Ask open-ended questions and follow up with relevant comments or observations. If you do talk about yourself, keep it brief and focus on your professional achievements or interests. Remember that diplomats are one of the few exceptions to the rule, as they are genuinely interested in learning about your business and the challenges you face.

Don’t Ask How They Came to Diplomatic Service

Asking about someone’s previous career can be a sensitive topic, especially for diplomats who may have had to keep their past roles under wraps. Instead, focus on the present and ask about their current posting and how they’re finding it. Use their answer as a way to segue into a conversation about your own experiences or interests.

Don’t Talk About Politics Back Home

While it can be tempting to discuss controversial topics such as politics, it’s best to avoid them at diplomatic receptions. Diplomats are trained to be neutral and impartial, and discussing sensitive issues could be seen as inappropriate or even offensive. Stick to safe topics such as travel, food, or culture, and try to find common ground with your conversation partner.

Never Trust Anything They Say About Their Host Country

Diplomats are skilled at diplomacy, which means they may not always tell the truth about their host country. They may sugarcoat the local cuisine, downplay the crime rate, or exaggerate the cultural offerings. Take their recommendations with a grain of salt and do your own research before making any decisions. If you want an honest opinion, ask them about their favorite places to visit in their home country instead.

In conclusion, diplomatic receptions can be a great opportunity to network and make new connections. By following these tips and using common sense, you can make a good impression and ensure that you’re remembered for the right reasons. Remember to be respectful, courteous, and professional, and you’ll be sure to make a positive impact.

News Source : Stephen Bush

Source Link :Work etiquette: How to make small talk at a diplomatic function/