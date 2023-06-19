Neumann University Professor Joan Scanlon Passes Away at 72: Obituary and Cause of Death in Springfield, PA

Joan Scanlon, Neumann University Professor, Passes Away at 72

Joan Scanlon, a beloved professor at Neumann University, passed away on July 12, 2021, at the age of 72. She had been residing in Springfield, PA, at the time of her death.

Scanlon was born in Philadelphia, PA, on June 8, 1949. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Villanova University and went on to earn a Master of Arts degree in Education from Immaculata University.

Scanlon devoted her life to education and spent over 30 years teaching at Neumann University. She was a professor of English and Communication Arts and was highly regarded by her colleagues and students.

Scanlon was an active member of her community and volunteered at several local organizations, including the Springfield Library and the Delaware County Historical Society.

The cause of Scanlon’s death has not been disclosed.

She is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Scanlon’s memory to the Neumann University Scholarship Fund.

