“neurodegenerative disorder blood test”: New Blood Serum Test Unveiled for Detecting Neurodegenerative Disorders

New Diagnostic Method for Synucleinopathies: IP/RT-QuIC

Synucleinopathies are neurodegenerative disorders caused by the accumulation of a-synuclein, a protein present in the brain and neurons. A novel assay, named immunoprecipitation-based real-time quaking-induced conversion (IP/RT-QuIC), has been developed to detect a-synuclein seeds from a patient’s serum.

IP/RT-QuIC

This assay isolates a-synuclein seeds from the patient’s serum through immunoprecipitation, followed by rapid amplification through real-time quaking-induced conversion. It can detect serum a-synuclein seed concentrations as small as 1000pg/ml. This is significant since most existing diagnostic methods require cerebrospinal fluid for synuclein detection.

Validation of IP/RT-QuIC

The usefulness of IP/RT-QuIC as a diagnostic marker of synucleinopathies was validated. The fibril morphology of serum a-synuclein seeds and aggregates derived by IP/RT-QuIC can discriminate between Parkinson’s disease (PD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and multiple system atrophy (MSA).

Differentiating Synucleinopathies

The synuclein seed structure varies with the type of synucleinopathy. PD and DLB seeds showed paired filaments, whereas MSA seeds had two distinct structures – twisted and straight filaments. IP/RT-QuIC coupled with transmission electron microscopy can differentiate between synucleinopathies based on disease-specific seed structure.

Potential Applications

IP/RT-QuIC could provide a quick and efficient diagnosis to patients. A general internist can make the diagnosis, eliminating the need for a neurologist’s consultation. This simple diagnostic method will enable the establishment of personalized therapy options for synucleinopathies.

Future Vision

IP/RT-QuIC may have many future applications as a biomarker for precise diagnosis and monitoring of treatment of neurodegenerative diseases in clinical trials. This advancement will help more patients with synucleinopathies receive appropriate treatment at an earlier stage.

Conclusion

IP/RT-QuIC is a novel diagnostic method that can detect a-synuclein seeds from a patient’s serum with high sensitivity. It can discriminate between different types of synucleinopathies, making it a valuable tool for diagnosis and monitoring of treatment. This simple diagnostic method has many potential future applications and could lead to personalized therapy options for synucleinopathies.

