Neurodevelopmental Disorder Genetic Mutation: Identification of Genetic Mutation Associated with Uncommon Neurodevelopmental Disorder

Study Shows Potential Therapeutic Target for Neurodevelopmental Disorders in Humans

Researchers have discovered a potential therapeutic target for treating neurodevelopmental delays and physical abnormalities in humans using zebrafish models, according to a study published in Science Advances. Erica Davis, PhD, associate professor of Pediatrics and of Cell and Developmental Biology, was a co-author of the study.

Zebrafish Models as Useful Tools in Studying Developmental Disorders

Zebrafish models have proven to be a useful tool in studying developmental disorders and diseases in humans, as they share approximately 70 percent of the same genes. Additionally, zebrafish develop more quickly than other traditional laboratory animals, which accelerates scientific investigation and discovery.

“The zebrafish genome is highly conserved to humans. There is very high similarity of the cellular processes that are involved in organ development, and they are also a highly tractable experimental model,” said Davis.

MAP4K4 Genetic Variants Identified as Cause of Neurodevelopmental Delays

Previous clinical and genetics studies led by Davis and collaborators identified 26 individuals from 21 unrelated families who displayed similar neurodevelopmental, cardiac, and facial differences. All affected individuals had a series of rare genetic variants in the MAP4K4 gene.

“At the time when we identified the first patient, MAP4K4 was not implicated in any human genetic condition. We did not know of anybody else in the world who had a rare DNA change in that gene associated with these clinical features,” Davis said.

Zebrafish Models Used to Understand Role of MAP4K4 in Early Development

To better understand the role of MAP4K4 and its genetic variants in early development, Davis and her team created zebrafish models of the patients’ clinical features by altering the function of the MAP4K4 gene in the zebrafish genomes.

Using advanced imaging to study the zebrafish cells and tissues as they developed, the investigators found that MAP4K4 genetic variants impaired protein function, and that inhibiting MAP4K4 activity caused developmental defects and abnormalities in the zebrafish organ systems. They also found that MAP4K4 variants negatively regulate RAS signaling in the zebrafish during embryonic development, which inhibited proper cell survival, growth, and differentiation.

Potential Therapeutic Target for Treating Neurodevelopmental Disorders in Humans

“MAP4K4 is a known component of the RAS signaling pathway and hyperactivity in this pathway has been characterized in several types of cancer,” according to Davis.

The current findings establish MAP4K4 as the cause of RAS signaling deficits in the embryo and suggest it may be an effective therapeutic target in treating neurodevelopmental disorders in humans. Davis added that having MAP4K4 added to clinical diagnostic testing will also help expecting families better prepare for acquiring additional support and care.

“This study adds another gene to the known set of genes that causes a rare developmental syndrome… and to have that genetic diagnosis is really, really powerful for parents,” Davis said.

Conclusion

The study highlights the potential of zebrafish models in understanding the causes and potential treatments for developmental disorders and diseases in humans. The identification of MAP4K4 as a potential therapeutic target for treating neurodevelopmental delays and physical abnormalities brings hope to families affected by these conditions.

News Source : News Center

Source Link :Genetic Mutation Responsible for Rare Neurodevelopmental Disorder Identified/