Neurofibromatosis Louisville KY: Louisville KY: Understanding Neurofibromatosis

Understanding Neurofibromatosis: Types, Symptoms, and Treatment

Neurofibromatosis is a group of three nervous system disorders that can lead to the development of tumors affecting the brain, spinal cord, and nerves that transmit signals across the body. Although most tumors caused by neurofibromatosis are benign, some can be malignant. Gene mutations, whether inherited or spontaneous, are responsible for the development of neurofibromatosis. In this article, we will discuss the different types of neurofibromatosis, their symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options.

Neurofibromatosis Diagnosis

Patients who may have neurofibromatosis should undergo genetic testing, especially if they do not have a family history of the condition or do not have schwannomas on both sides of their body. An MRI scan is also helpful in diagnosing neurofibromatosis, as it can provide detailed images of the spinal cord, brain, and peripheral nerves, showing schwannomas.

Types of Neurofibromatosis

There are three types of neurofibromatosis:

1. Neurofibromatosis Type 1

Also known as von Recklinghausen disease, neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) is the most common type of neurofibromatosis. It can be inherited or develop as a result of a genetic mutation that occurs spontaneously. NF1 has signs that doctors can look for, such as:

At least six light brown, flat spots on the skin

A large neurofibroma (tumor) involving more than one nerve, or at least two soft, pea-sized tumors in the skin

Freckles in the groin or armpits

At least two tumors on the iris of an eye

A tumor on the optic pathway

Deformed bones

Cardiovascular issues

Seizures or headaches

Scoliosis

There is no cure for NF1, but there are multiple treatments available as needed for patients to manage symptoms of the condition. Children with NF1 can experience larger than average heads, shorter than average height, poor performance on academic tests, ADHD, or social skill deficits. Patients at least 2 years of age with NF1 can take selumetinib, an FDA-approved medication that can prevent tumors from growing. Other symptoms arising from NF1, such as seizures and headaches, can be treated with medications.

2. Neurofibromatosis Type 2

Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) is a rarer type of neurofibromatosis. About half of the people with NF2 inherit it, and the other half have a spontaneous genetic mutation. Signs and symptoms can include:

Slow-growing benign tumors that impact the peripheral, spinal and cranial nerves and the meninges

Schwannomas on the skin

Vision problems

Peripheral neuropathy, which causes weakness and numbness in the legs or arms

Balance or hearing problems

Seizures

Patients with NF2 benefit the most from being seen at specialty clinics with follow-up exams at least annually. Surgery may be possible, depending on the size of the tumors and how much hearing loss the patient has experienced.

3. Schwannomatosis

Schwannomatosis (SWN) is the least common type of neurofibromatosis. Most of the cases occur because of gene mutations. SWN has the same signs and symptoms as NF2, and some with SWN may have no symptoms. About 33 percent of people with SWN have tumors in just one part of the body, such as on part of the spine, a leg, or an arm. There is no accepted treatment for SWN, but surgery may be an option for patients with tumors that are increasing in size or for patients with symptoms resulting from individual schwannomas.

Conclusion

Neurofibromatosis is a group of three nervous system disorders that can lead to the development of tumors. Early diagnosis and treatment can help manage symptoms and improve the quality of life of people with neurofibromatosis. If you suspect you or someone you know has neurofibromatosis, it is essential to seek medical advice from a specialist.

News Source : UofL Health | Louisville Hospital and Health Care System Serving Kentucky and Indiana

Source Link :What is Neurofibromatosis? | Louisville KY/