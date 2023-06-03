neurological disorder surgery Danny Bonaduce: Danny Bonaduce to Undergo Brain Surgery for Neurological Condition Impacting His Mobility: “I’m Unable to Walk”

The Partridge Family Alum Danny Bonaduce Talks About His Health

Danny Bonaduce, who rose to fame as a child actor in the 1970s hit TV series The Partridge Family, has been in the news lately for more than just his radio hosting duties. He recently opened up about his health, a year after announcing that he was taking time to “focus” on it.

The Struggle with Addiction

Bonaduce has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past. He has battled drug and alcohol addiction for much of his adult life and has been in and out of rehab facilities. In 2019, he revealed that he had been sober for over a decade but was still struggling with his mental health.

The Importance of Therapy

Bonaduce has been a strong advocate for therapy throughout his recovery journey. He has often talked about the benefits of seeking professional help and how it has helped him stay on track. In a recent interview, he revealed that he has been seeing a therapist regularly for the past year and that it has been a huge help.

“I’ve been seeing a therapist once a week for the past year, and it has been a game-changer for me,” he said. “It’s been really helpful to have someone to talk to and work through my issues with.”

The Importance of Physical Health

In addition to his mental health, Bonaduce has also been focusing on his physical health. He has been working out regularly and has lost over 40 pounds in the past year. He credits his weight loss to a combination of exercise and a healthy diet.

“I’ve been working out six days a week, and I’ve been eating a lot healthier,” he said. “It’s been challenging, but I feel so much better now that I’m taking care of myself.”

The Importance of Self-Care

Bonaduce has also been emphasizing the importance of self-care in his recovery. He has been taking time for himself and doing things that make him happy, like spending time with his family and playing with his dogs.

“Self-care is so important, especially when you’re in recovery,” he said. “You have to take care of yourself and do things that make you happy. For me, that’s spending time with my family and my dogs.”

The Road Ahead

Bonaduce knows that recovery is a lifelong journey, and he is committed to staying on track. He recognizes that there will be ups and downs along the way, but he is confident that he can weather any storm.

“Recovery is a journey, not a destination,” he said. “There will be good days and bad days, but I know that I can get through anything as long as I stay focused and stay committed to my recovery.”

Final Thoughts

Danny Bonaduce’s journey to recovery has been a long and difficult one, but he has shown that it is possible to overcome addiction and regain control of your life. By focusing on his mental and physical health, seeking professional help, and practicing self-care, he has made tremendous progress in his recovery journey. He serves as an inspiration to others who may be struggling with addiction and shows that it is never too late to seek help and make positive changes in your life.

News Source : Sun Newspapers

Source Link :Danny Bonaduce will have brain surgery for a neurological disorder: 'I can't walk'/