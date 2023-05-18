“Nevada City school lockdown” today : Lockdown at Nevada City School Triggered by Nearby Shooting Report

1. #NevadaCityLockdown

Nevada City School of the Arts was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure after possible gunshots were heard near the campus. The report was made after someone heard what sounded like gunshots near the 13000 block of Bitney Springs Road. The decision to put the campus on lockdown was made as the shots were reportedly heard coming from a moving vehicle. Deputies responded to the scene and searched the area, but no evidence that a shooting happened was found. An extra law enforcement presence will remain in the area as students are released from school, deputies say.

Read Full story : Report of shooting nearby prompts lockdown at Nevada City school /

News Source : CBS13 Staff

