Nevada man killed in hit-and-run in Arcata

Chad Macias : Nevada man dies after hit-and-run in Arcata

A man from Reno was fatally hit by a car in Arcata while crossing the highway on a Tuesday evening. The following Wednesday, officers from the California Highway Patrol found the deceased Chad Macias lying in the median of U.S. Highway 101 in Arcata. The CHP has identified the car that hit him and drove off as a 2015-17 Audi A3 that is likely to have damage to the driver’s side and be missing the driver’s side mirror. Macias was a resident of a nearby homeless encampment and was crossing the street towards the Arcata Safeway when he was hit. The CHP is checking adjacent homes and businesses for any footage of the crime. The cause of death will be confirmed after an autopsy is scheduled. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Arcata office or email Humboldt_area@chp.ca.gov.

News Source : Jackson Guilfoil

Nevada hit-and-run accident Fatal hit-and-run in Arcata Pedestrian killed in Arcata hit-and-run Nevada man dies in California hit-and-run Search for suspect in Arcata hit-and-run