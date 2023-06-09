Nevada Man Passes Away Following Hit-and-Run in Arcata: Chad Macias Obituary

Chad Macias’ Passing: A Tragic Hit-and-Run Incident in Arcata, Nevada

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chad Macias on August 15, 2021, at the age of 32. Chad was a beloved son, brother, and friend who had a passion for outdoor activities and spending time with loved ones.

Chad was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident in Arcata, Nevada, on August 14, 2021. He was walking home from a friend’s house when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Chad was found by a passerby and rushed to the hospital, but sadly succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Chad was a kind and generous person who always put others before himself. He loved to hike, fish, and camp in the beautiful Nevada wilderness. Chad was also an avid sports fan, especially when it came to his favorite football team, the Raiders.

Chad will be deeply missed by his family and friends, who remember him as a loving and compassionate person. His passing has left a void in their lives that will never be filled.

The family is asking for anyone with information about the hit-and-run incident to come forward and contact the authorities. They hope that justice will be served and that no other family will have to go through the pain they are experiencing.

Rest in peace, Chad. You will be forever missed and never forgotten.

