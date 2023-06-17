Nevada police identify Ohio woman’s remains found in 1978 as Florence Charleston

Florence Charleston, missing Ohio woman identified in Nevada remains case : Unidentified remains in Nevada identified as Ohio woman Florence Charleston after 45 years

The remains of Florence Charleston, who went missing 45 years ago, have been positively identified by Nevada State Police through advanced forensic DNA testing and genealogy search. Her remains were found in a garment bag in a remote area of Imlay, Nevada in 1978. Diane Liggitt, Charleston’s niece, was contacted by a detective who had found a DNA match, providing answers to the family’s long-standing questions about Charleston’s whereabouts. The investigation into Charleston’s death is ongoing, and the police are seeking information from the public. The family plans to bring Charleston’s remains back to Ohio for burial once the investigation concludes.

News Source : Ashley R. Williams

