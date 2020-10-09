Lynching : Nevan Baker Death – Orlando Black Man Found Dead Hanging In Barker Park, Police Ruled it Suicide .
On October 5th Nevan Baker was found beating beyond recognition and hung to death at George Barker Park in Orlando the Police Department ruled as a suicide without doing any investigation. No News Team has covered it.
On October 5th my Cousin Nevan Baker was found beating beyond recognition and hung to death at George Barker Park in Orlando the Police Department ruled as a suicide without doing any investigation. No News Team covered it. #justiceforNevanBaker part 1 pic.twitter.com/WzmjlSdQSi
— Ladiilibra (@EarlyFelisha) October 8, 2020
22yo Nevan Baker was found hanging from a tree Tuesday night in Barkers Park in ORLANDO. @OrlandoPolice immediately ruled it as suicide despite his hands being tied behind his back, bruises on his face & missing teeth.
We need fucking answers. pic.twitter.com/nqPMoqfhgk
— no pronouns, don’t refer to me🇯🇲 (@MandaMillions) October 9, 2020
Police Ruled his Death Suicide
We also wanted to provide the media some additional information in this case. The second document attached to this email is the medical examiner’s synopsis, ruling Mr. Nevan Baker’s cause of death as suicide, according to a statement posted online on October 9. 2020 by Orlando Urban News
If you would like to donate to the family of Nevan Baker, you may do so here. The last thing his family should be worrying about is the cost of burying their son. https://t.co/HLMyti32eq #JusticeForNevan
— Jade Matthies (@jadematthies) October 8, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
- This is awful! There needs to be a thorough investigation! I’ve known Nevan for years and talked with him this summer! My heart is broken! Lord have mercy.
- I’m trying to put one of Nevan Baker’s family members in touch with Rep. Anna Eskamani because she wants to speak with them & try to help in any way she can. Can you help with that?
The family said Nevan was sitting on the porch charging his phone and then disappeared to be found the next morning beaten to the point you barely recognized his face a d hanging from a tree . MODERN DAY LYNCH IN ORLANDOOOO #nevanbaker
— 🔮 (@mandimarvelous) October 8, 2020
ATTN: A 22 year old black man, Nevan Baker, was found hanging from a tree near downtown Orlando on October 5th and there has been NO news coverage. He deserves justice and his family deserves answers. #JusticeForNevan pic.twitter.com/ZkrUolLe1Q
— Jade Matthies (@jadematthies) October 8, 2020
ORLANDO! Let’s use our voices to get more media coverage on the #nevanbaker lynching. A thorough investigation is in order and someone MUST be held accountable for squandering the life of yet another innocent black youth. He and his loved ones deserve justice. RT!!!
— mayte🥀 (@beginwithk) October 8, 2020
The police ruling Nevan Baker’s lynching a suicide leads me to one pressing question: how exactly could a man beat himself beyond recognition and then hang himself? Make it make sense, @OrlandoPolice! #JusticeForNevan
— Jade Matthies (@jadematthies) October 9, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.