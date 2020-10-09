Lynching : Nevan Baker Death –  Orlando Black Man Found Dead Hanging In Barker Park, Police Ruled it Suicide .

October 9, 2020
0 Comment

On October 5th Nevan Baker was found beating beyond recognition and hung to death at George Barker Park in Orlando the Police Department ruled as a suicide without doing any investigation. No News Team has covered it.

 

 

Police Ruled his Death Suicide

“[Orlando, FL] Today, the Orlando Police Department released the following statement on social media regarding a death investigation in Barker Park early in the morning on Monday, October 5.
“We have seen social media posts regarding a man who was found deceased in Barker Park. This is a tragic case of suicide, and it is difficult for investigators to discuss details publicly, out of respect to the victim’s privacy, and that of his family. Officers have exhausted all leads and, at this time, there is no evidence of foul play or any kind of physical struggle. The medical examiner also investigated and ruled the cause of death as suicide. Our detectives continue to support the victim’s family where they can. We are keeping the victim, his family, and friends in our thoughts during this difficult time.”

We also wanted to provide the media some additional information in this case. The second document attached to this email is the medical examiner’s synopsis, ruling Mr. Nevan Baker’s cause of death as suicide, according to a statement posted online on October 9.  2020 by Orlando Urban News

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

  • Demetrius Summerville
    This is awful! There needs to be a thorough investigation! I’ve known Nevan for years and talked with him this summer! My heart is broken! Lord have mercy.
  • Jade Matthies
    I’m trying to put one of Nevan Baker’s family members in touch with Rep. Anna Eskamani because she wants to speak with them & try to help in any way she can. Can you help with that?

