Neville McDonald Death -Obituary – Dead : Pastor Neville McDonald of The Good Hope Christian Centre Ottery has Died .
Pastor Neville McDonald of The Good Hope Christian Centre Ottery has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
Cecil Burgher 7 hrs · Just Got The Sad News That Pastor Neville McDonald of The Good Hope Christian Centre Ottery has Pastaway And Gone To Be With The Lord. My Condolences to the family and the Congregation. To Live Is Jesus Christ,, And To Die is Gain
Tributes
Big shock.. My heart felt condolences goes out to Ps Wendy ,family,friends and loved ones … May God comfort you in this difficult time and wrap His arms around you …Ps Neville is now in your future ….Lots of love and hugs .Bernadette McDonald wrote
Am in shock. My deepest condolences to our Pastor Wendy and family and friends and love ones. May the Lord be with you all and hold you in his arms .
Jeanette Johnson Collison wrote
Omw what a shock, condolences to Pastor Wendy & family, can’t believe what im reading , love and hugs.
Grant Manuel wrote
My deepest condolences to pastor Wendy McDonald and the GHCC family
Esme Windvogel wrote
My sincere condolences to the McDonald family
Joan Van Kesteren wrote
Sincere condolences to pastor Wendy and the family may his dear soul rest in peace
Jennifer Bowes wrote
Condolences to Pst Wendy and the family of GHCC family
Deidre Mayes wrote
My deepest condolences to Pastor Wendy and the family we pray that the family finds strength in each other during this time
Janell Mellem Fransman wrote
Condolences Ps Wendy and family. This is such sad news. May the Lord comfort everybody during this time of bereavement. Ps Nev was truly loved by so many.
Trevor Thanna wrote
My deepest sympathy to pastor Wendy and family, it was a great experience to have met such a great man of God , let us as members of good hope Christian Centre pray and give thanks to God for him serving his purpose .
Kim Williams wrote
My heartfelt condolences to you Pastor Wendy and family.. What a shock
Anita Pather wrote
Such sad news… Thank you Pastor for making a difference in my life. RIP
Sarah Alexander wrote
My deepest condolences….to pastor Wendy and family..He ran his race and completed it faithfully..God be with the family
Busi Hlatshwayo wrote
Our deepest condolences to Pst Wendy and family, May the Holy Spirit gives you strength .
Marge Ramsden Ballin wrote
Oh no may the Lord comfort Wendy and the family at this time
Jannie Haig wrote
My heartfelt condolences to you Paster Wendy and family. May his Soul Rest In Peace
Esther Cupido wrote
My deapest sympathy to the family. May God comfort you in this time. My prayers are with you. Pastor Neville was truly a great leader and man of God.
Valerie Singh wrote
I’m God be with this family in this sad time bring them peace an comfort Rest in peace Child of God you Home now with the Father
