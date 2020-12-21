Neville McDonald Death -Obituary – Dead : Pastor Neville McDonald of The Good Hope Christian Centre Ottery has Died .

Pastor Neville McDonald of The Good Hope Christian Centre Ottery has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Cecil Burgher 7 hrs · Just Got The Sad News That Pastor Neville McDonald of The Good Hope Christian Centre Ottery has Pastaway And Gone To Be With The Lord. My Condolences to the family and the Congregation. To Live Is Jesus Christ,, And To Die is Gain

Source: (20+) Facebook

———————— -Lilian Edwards wroteBig shock.. My heart felt condolences goes out to Ps Wendy ,family,friends and loved ones … May God comfort you in this difficult time and wrap His arms around you …Ps Neville is now in your future ….Lots of love and hugs .Bernadette McDonald wroteAm in shock. My deepest condolences to our Pastor Wendy and family and friends and love ones. May the Lord be with you all and hold you in his arms .

Jeanette Johnson Collison wrote

Omw what a shock, condolences to Pastor Wendy & family, can’t believe what im reading , love and hugs.

Grant Manuel wrote

My deepest condolences to pastor Wendy McDonald and the GHCC family

Esme Windvogel wrote

My sincere condolences to the McDonald family

Joan Van Kesteren wrote

Sincere condolences to pastor Wendy and the family may his dear soul rest in peace

Jennifer Bowes wrote

Condolences to Pst Wendy and the family of GHCC family

Deidre Mayes wrote

My deepest condolences to Pastor Wendy and the family we pray that the family finds strength in each other during this time

Janell Mellem Fransman wrote

Condolences Ps Wendy and family. This is such sad news. May the Lord comfort everybody during this time of bereavement. Ps Nev was truly loved by so many.

Trevor Thanna wrote

My deepest sympathy to pastor Wendy and family, it was a great experience to have met such a great man of God , let us as members of good hope Christian Centre pray and give thanks to God for him serving his purpose .

Kim Williams wrote

My heartfelt condolences to you Pastor Wendy and family.. What a shock

Anita Pather wrote

Such sad news… Thank you Pastor for making a difference in my life. RIP

Sarah Alexander wrote

My deepest condolences….to pastor Wendy and family..He ran his race and completed it faithfully..God be with the family

Busi Hlatshwayo wrote

Our deepest condolences to Pst Wendy and family, May the Holy Spirit gives you strength .

Marge Ramsden Ballin wrote

Oh no may the Lord comfort Wendy and the family at this time

Jannie Haig wrote

My heartfelt condolences to you Paster Wendy and family. May his Soul Rest In Peace

Esther Cupido wrote

My deapest sympathy to the family. May God comfort you in this time. My prayers are with you. Pastor Neville was truly a great leader and man of God.

Valerie Singh wrote

I’m God be with this family in this sad time bring them peace an comfort Rest in peace Child of God you Home now with the Father

