“New Age Bethel”: Bethel: Evidence of New Age Practices

Introduction

Bethel Church, located in Redding, California, has been at the center of controversy for its teachings and practices. While some consider it to be a Christian church, others label it as New Age. In this article, we will explore the evidence that suggests that Bethel Church is indeed New Age, and not a traditional Christian church.

New Age Beliefs

New Age is a spiritual movement that emerged in the 1970s and has gained popularity ever since. It is characterized by a belief in holistic healing, spiritualism, and a rejection of traditional religious beliefs. New Age followers believe in the existence of a universal energy that is present in all things, and that by tapping into this energy, they can achieve spiritual enlightenment.

Bethel Church’s Teachings

Bethel Church’s teachings align with several New Age beliefs. For instance, the church promotes the idea of “healing rooms,” where individuals can receive spiritual healing. Healing rooms are essentially prayer sessions where individuals are prayed over by church members with the goal of healing their physical and emotional ailments. While this may seem like a traditional Christian practice, it is actually rooted in New Age beliefs in the power of energy healing.

Another example of Bethel Church’s New Age beliefs is its emphasis on the power of positive thinking. The church encourages its members to focus on positive thoughts and to believe in the possibility of miracles. This is a key tenet of New Age thinking, which holds that an individual’s thoughts and beliefs can influence their reality.

Bethel Church’s Practices

In addition to its teachings, Bethel Church’s practices also align with New Age beliefs. For instance, the church promotes the use of “soaking music” during its worship services. Soaking music is a type of New Age music that is believed to facilitate spiritual experiences. The music is often slow and repetitive, and is intended to help individuals enter a meditative state.

Another New Age practice that Bethel Church promotes is the use of prophetic words. Prophetic words are essentially messages that are believed to come from God through individuals who have the gift of prophecy. While this may sound like a traditional Christian practice, the way in which Bethel Church uses prophetic words is more in line with New Age beliefs in the power of intuition and spiritual guidance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the evidence suggests that Bethel Church is indeed New Age, and not a traditional Christian church. Its teachings and practices align with several key New Age beliefs, including the power of energy healing, positive thinking, and spiritual experiences. While some may argue that Bethel Church is simply a non-denominational Christian church with a unique approach to worship, the evidence suggests otherwise. It is important for individuals to be aware of these beliefs and practices before deciding to attend Bethel Church or any other church that may align with New Age thinking.

