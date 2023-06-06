“New airline routes”: This Week’s Most Remarkable New Airline Routes

Exploring the Latest Air Routes: Gatwick to Washington Dulles, Stockholm gets Royal Jordanian, Air Serbia Commences Varna, Sabiha Gökçen Welcomes Heathrow Flights, and Ryanair Begins Next Münster Route

Welcome to the 87th edition of the weekly routes newsletter, where we explore the latest air routes that have taken off recently. From Gatwick to Washington Dulles, Stockholm to Amman, Belgrade to Varna, London to Istanbul, and Münster to Zadar, let’s dive into the exciting new air routes.

Norse Atlantic has inaugurated its biggest base at London Gatwick to Washington Dulles on June 1st. Covering 3,695 miles (5,947 km), the route operates five times a week this summer, using the 787-9. Gatwick has not had Dulles flights in at least 35+ years, and it is the only Gatwick-US route that its predecessor Norwegian didn’t operate. The London-Dulles market also has three airlines from Heathrow: United, British Airways, and Virgin. Previously, London-Dulles had MAXjet and Primera, both from Stansted.

Royal Jordanian has launched a twice-weekly service from Amman to Stockholm Arlanda, which covers 2,102 miles (3,383 km), using the A319, A320, and A321. The route focuses on point-to-point demand, which totaled approximately 26,000 in pre-pandemic 2019. Its Stockholm schedule is similar to its other European routes, with around 15 destinations connecting on a two-way basis, of which Lebanon and Iraq will be among the most important.

Air Serbia has commenced a 390-mile (628 km) route between Belgrade and Varna, served by the 72-seat ATR 72-600, running three times weekly, and four weekly from July. The carrier last operated it between May 2014 and June 2016, leaving Belgrade at 00:35 and arriving in Bulgaria at 03:25 local time. Returning, it departs from the Black Sea resort airport at 04:30 and arrives back at 05:20, with overnight flights being common for its ATRs.

British Airways has started a four-weekly summer-only A320 service from London Heathrow to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen, on the Asian side of the city, supplementing BA’s triple daily Heathrow-Istanbul Airport operation, based on August. In the same mid-August week, all carriers combined collectively have 152 London-Istanbul flights, up from 115 in the same week in 2019. There are now services from four London airports.

Ryanair has welcomed its latest route, the Croatian seaside inbound tourism destination of Zadar, 657 miles (1,058 km) away, served twice-weekly using Lauda’s A320s. Ryanair has three Münster routes this summer, with Zadar joining Palma Mallorca (nine to 10 weekly) and Corfu (twice-weekly), making Münster the ULCC’s 169th airport out of the 230 it serves this summer.

In conclusion, these new air routes showcase the growing demand for travel after the pandemic and the airline industry’s efforts to revive the sector. These routes cover different regions, from the US to Europe, the Middle East to Asia, and provide new opportunities for travelers to explore new destinations.

New airline routes Airline route updates Latest airline route launches Newest flight routes Airline route expansions