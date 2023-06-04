“New Anime Spring 2023”: Top 10 Finest Upcoming Anime of Spring 2023

Top 10 Best New Anime of Spring 2023

The spring season is always a great time for anime fans to look forward to, as it brings with it a fresh batch of new shows to enjoy. As we look ahead to the spring of 2023, there are already a number of exciting new anime titles that have been announced. Here are the top 10 best new anime of spring 2023 that you should definitely check out:

1. My Hero Academia Season 6

My Hero Academia has been one of the most popular anime series in recent years, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of season 6. The new season will continue the story of young hero-in-training Izuku Midoriya and his classmates as they face new challenges and villains.

2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was a massive hit when it debuted in 2019, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the second season. The new season will continue the story of Tanjiro Kamado and his demon-slaying companions as they face new threats and challenges.

3. Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2

Attack on Titan has been one of the most intense and thrilling anime series of recent years, and the final season promises to deliver even more excitement. The second part of the final season will continue the story of Eren Yeager and his fellow soldiers as they fight to save humanity from the Titans.

4. Jujutsu Kaisen Movie

Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the most popular anime series of the past year, and fans will be excited to see the release of a new movie in the spring of 2023. The movie will continue the story of Yuji Itadori and his friends as they face new challenges and enemies.

5. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2

The Rising of the Shield Hero was a surprise hit when it debuted in 2019, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the second season. The new season will continue the story of Naofumi Iwatani and his companions as they explore new lands and face new threats.

6. Black Clover: Final Season

Black Clover has been a popular anime series since it debuted in 2017, and the final season promises to be an epic conclusion to the story. The final season will see Asta and his friends face their toughest challenges yet as they battle to save the Clover Kingdom.

7. One Piece: Season 24

One Piece has been one of the longest-running and most popular anime series of all time, and the 24th season promises to be another exciting adventure on the high seas. The new season will continue the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they explore new islands and battle new enemies.

8. Dr. Stone: Season 3

Dr. Stone has been a unique and entertaining anime series since it debuted in 2019, and fans will be excited to see the release of a third season in the spring of 2023. The new season will continue the story of Senku and his friends as they try to rebuild civilization in a world where humanity has been turned to stone.

9. Sword Art Online: Progressive

Sword Art Online has been a popular anime series since it debuted in 2012, and the new series, Sword Art Online: Progressive, promises to be a fresh take on the story. The series will follow Kirito and Asuna as they explore the world of Aincrad in more detail than ever before.

10. Fruits Basket: The Final

Fruits Basket has been a popular anime series since it debuted in 2001, and the final season promises to be an emotional and satisfying conclusion to the story. The new season will see Tohru and her friends face their final challenges as they try to find happiness and love.

Overall, the spring of 2023 promises to be an exciting time for anime fans, with a wide variety of new shows to enjoy. Whether you’re a fan of action, adventure, romance, or comedy, there’s sure to be something for everyone in this list of the top 10 best new anime of spring 2023.

