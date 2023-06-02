New Bedford Tragedy: Lisa Hazard Reported Missing, George Scott Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Lisa Hazard Missing – George Scott Dead After Murder-Suicide in New Bedford

The Disappearance of Lisa Hazard

Lisa Hazard, a 29-year-old woman from New Bedford, Massachusetts, has been reported missing since August 4th, 2021. She was last seen leaving her home on County Street, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

Hazard’s family and friends have been desperately searching for her since her disappearance was reported. They have organized search parties, posted flyers around the city, and taken to social media to spread the word about her disappearance.

The police have been investigating the case and have asked anyone with information about Hazard’s whereabouts to come forward. They have released a photo of her and a description of her last known whereabouts in hopes that someone will come forward with information that can help locate her.

The Murder-Suicide of George Scott

On August 6th, 2021, just two days after Lisa Hazard’s disappearance, George Scott, a 47-year-old man from New Bedford, was found dead in his home on Shawmut Avenue. The police have ruled his death a murder-suicide.

According to the police, Scott killed himself after shooting and killing his girlfriend, Michelle Ann Duarte, in what appears to be a domestic violence incident. Duarte was rushed to a nearby hospital but died shortly after.

The police have not yet released any information linking Scott to Lisa Hazard’s disappearance, but they are investigating the possibility that the two cases might be connected.

The Community’s Reaction

The disappearance of Lisa Hazard and the murder-suicide of George Scott have shocked and saddened the community of New Bedford. People have taken to social media to express their condolences to the families of the victims and to urge anyone with information about Lisa Hazard’s whereabouts to come forward.

Lisa Hazard’s family and friends have also expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support that they have received from the community. They have vowed to continue their search for Lisa and to bring her home.

The Need for Support

The cases of Lisa Hazard and George Scott highlight the urgent need for support and resources for victims of domestic violence. Domestic violence is a serious issue that affects millions of people every year, and it is important that we as a community come together to address it.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to help. You can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for support and guidance. Remember, you are not alone, and there is help available.

Lisa Hazard disappearance case George Scott murder-suicide in New Bedford New Bedford missing person case Lisa Hazard investigation updates George Scott criminal history and motive