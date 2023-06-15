New book to be released by son of victim in SC church shooting after 8 years today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Chris Singleton, a speaker and author, recently spoke with News 2 about his first book for adults, Stories Behind Stances. The release date is scheduled for June 17, which marks the eighth anniversary of the tragic passing of his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, in the Emanuel AME church shooting in 2015. Singleton explained that the book aims to delve into divisive topics and provide an understanding of the story behind each stance. He believes that in order to change someone’s heart or perspective, it’s essential to listen to their story. The complete interview is available to watch online.

Mother Emanuel Church Shooting Charleston Church Shooting Surviving Tragedy Memoir Writing Overcoming Grief

News Source : Sophia Radebaugh

Source Link :Son of mother killed in SC church shooting to release new book 8 years later/