New Castle community mourns loss of 15-year-old boy in shooting at graduation party, as friends and family pay tribute. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local elections, has collaborated with Spotlight PA to publish this article. The article highlights how a county in Pennsylvania rejected flawed mail-in ballots and refused to count the in-person votes of those same voters.
- Gun violence
- Community mourning
- Teenager killed
- Graduation party tragedy
- Support for victim’s family and friends
News Source : wpxi.com – Antoinette DelBel
Source Link :Friends, family remember 15-year-old boy killed during shooting at graduation party in New Castle/