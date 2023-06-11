New Castle Shooting Claims Life of Damien Jackson, Leaves 2 Others Injured

Obituary: Damien Jackson

Damien Jackson, a teenage boy from New Castle, was tragically killed in a shooting that also left two others injured. The incident occurred on [insert date and location].

According to witnesses, a group of people were gathered outside when an altercation broke out and shots were fired. Damien Jackson was struck by multiple bullets and was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were taken to [insert hospital name] for treatment of their injuries.

Damien was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He had a passion for [insert hobbies or interests] and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. His infectious smile and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The community is in mourning over the loss of Damien and praying for the full recovery of the injured victims.

New Castle Shooting Teenage Victims of New Castle Shooting Gun Violence in New Castle Community Response to New Castle Shooting Suspects in New Castle Shooting Identified