New Delhi Murder Case: Sahil Sarfaraz brutally kills 16-year-old Sakshi

Sakshi, victim of Delhi murder case : New video shows Sahil talking to man before killing Sakshi in Delhi murder case

A new video has surfaced of Sahil Sarfaraz, who is accused of brutally stabbing and killing his alleged girlfriend Sakshi in Delhi. The CCTV footage shows Sahil talking to a man at Shahbad Dairy just moments before the heinous crime. The video has gone viral and shows Sahil wearing a blue T-shirt and speaking to a man dressed in black at the same location where he later killed the minor girl. Officials have identified the man as Akash. On Sunday evening, Sahil stabbed Sakshi multiple times and later bashed her repeatedly with a heavy stone. The locals informed the police, who found the girl’s body lying in a pool of blood. Sahil and Sakshi had been in a three-year relationship and had a quarrel on Sunday, during which Sakshi threatened to go to the police and register a complaint against him. Sahil, who worked as an AC and fridge technician, was allegedly upset because Sakshi wanted to break up with him. After the murder, Sahil fled the scene and dumped the weapon he used to stab Sakshi in Rithala before taking a bus to his aunt’s house in Bulandshahr. The police arrested him after he called his father, and he was sent to police custody for two days.

News Source : Umang Sharma

