New Details Emerge in Brutal Slaying of 13-Year-Old Beaverton Girl, Milana Li, Suspected Killer Daniel Ryan Gore Faces Hearing to Be Tried as Adult

Milana Li : New details emerge in brutal slaying of 13-year-old Milana Li, with suspect Daniel Ryan Gore facing trial as an adult

On Monday, new information was revealed about the brutal murder of a 13-year-old girl from Beaverton, whose body was found in a shallow stream in May of this year. Daniel Ryan Gore, the suspect in the case, appeared in court for a weeklong hearing to determine whether he will be tried as an adult for the rape and murder of Milana Li when he was 16. Li’s body was discovered two days after she had gone missing, and officials testified that she had been strangled to death and submerged in water, covered in scrapes and bruises, and hidden under a blanket weighed down with narrow logs. Gore’s DNA was found on a swab of Li’s genitals, and investigators shared details in court about Gore’s relationship with Li and his living situation near where her body was found. If tried as a juvenile and found guilty, Gore would be released from custody by the age of 25, while a first-degree murder conviction in adult court carries a minimum 30-year prison sentence. The hearing is expected to continue until Friday.

News Source : Catalina Gaitán | The Oregonian/OregonLive

