New Faith-Based Film: On a Wing and a Prayer – 3 Key Facts.

There are three important insights to keep in mind regarding Prime Video’s latest religious film offering, On a Wing and a Prayer.

Doug’s Faith Is Tested in the New Movie ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’

Doug, a middle-aged man, is struggling to understand God’s purpose in pain. He has lost several family members, including his father, uncle, and brother. His wife, Terri, urges him to rely on God and lean on her, but Doug is resistant. He questions why God would let such tragedies happen.

In the new movie ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ (PG) now available on Prime Video, Doug’s faith is put to an even greater test. On a flight back from his brother’s funeral, Doug discovers that the pilot of his small plane is unconscious. There is no co-pilot, and there are no stewardesses. Doug’s wife and two daughters are the only other passengers aboard.

In the midst of this dire situation, Doug radios the air traffic control tower seeking aid. Will they be able to help?

Here are three things that you should know about the movie ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’:

It’s based on a true story: The film is based on the real-life experience of a man and his family who faced a harrowing scenario in 2009. The pilot of their plane died mid-flight, leaving no co-pilot. Despite having taken only a few flight lessons, the man, his wife, and daughters had to guide the plane safely to the ground—all while air traffic controllers scrambled to find a pilot to help them. It stars Dennis Quaid and is produced by Roma Downey: Dennis Quaid plays the protagonist of the film, while Heather Graham portrays his wife. Jesse Metcalfe (a Hallmark/Great American Family actor) plays an air traffic controller. Brett Rice plays Quaid’s brother. Roma Downey, a producer, describes the film as “inspirational and uplifting” and emphasizes the importance of making content that the whole family can enjoy. It’s about faith and hope: The movie emphasizes the power of faith and prayer in facing difficult situations. The White family, especially the wife and daughters, pray during the flight, and we see signs of their faith throughout the story. The film also adds layers to the plot, including a subplot with middle-school-aged children who follow the plane’s progress on their computer and are also fearful of the outcome.

‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ is rated PG for peril, some language, suggestive references, and thematic elements. It’s approximately 90 minutes long and promises a bite-sized, feel-good drama while also inspiring viewers to explore their faith further.

Michael Foust, a writer who has covered the intersection of faith and news for two decades, has written about the movie’s family-friendly qualities. He expresses the hope that viewers will be both entertained and inspired to learn more about God and his Church.