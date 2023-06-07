New Hampshire Fall Colors Best Time : The Ultimate Guide to Catching New Hampshire’s Fall Colors at Their Peak

The Definitive Handbook for Capturing New Hampshire’s Autumn Foliage at Its Best

New Hampshire is known for its stunning fall foliage, attracting tourists from all around the world. The explosion of autumn colors across the state is a sight to behold, with the vibrant hues of red, orange, and yellow transforming the landscape into a breathtaking canvas. But, when is the best time to see these fall colors in New Hampshire? In this guide, we’ll explore the best time to catch the fall foliage, the best places to witness it, and everything else you need to know to experience the magic of autumn in New Hampshire.

When is the Best Time to See Fall Colors in New Hampshire?

The peak fall foliage season in New Hampshire typically starts from late September and lasts till mid-October. However, the exact timing varies slightly depending on the location, altitude, and weather conditions. The state is divided into three foliage zones – the White Mountains, the Lakes Region, and the Monadnock Region, and each region has its own peak foliage time.

The White Mountains region, which is home to some of the highest peaks in New England, experiences the earliest foliage change, usually around mid-September. The Lakes Region, which encompasses the central part of the state, sees peak foliage around late September to early October. The Monadnock Region, located in the southwest part of the state, experiences peak foliage in mid-October.

It’s important to note that the peak foliage time can vary year to year, depending on the weather conditions. A warm and sunny fall can delay the foliage change, while a cold and wet fall can accelerate it. Thus, it’s always best to check the foliage reports and updates before planning your trip.

Where to Find the Best Fall Colors in New Hampshire?

New Hampshire is blessed with a plethora of scenic spots that offer breathtaking views of the fall foliage. Here are some of the best places to witness the fall colors in New Hampshire:

White Mountains: The White Mountains region is a popular destination for fall foliage viewing, with its rugged peaks, scenic drives, and hiking trails. The Kancamagus Highway, also known as the “Kanc,” is a 34-mile scenic drive that offers stunning views of the fall foliage. The Franconia Notch State Park, which is home to the famous Flume Gorge, is another must-visit spot for fall foliage. Lakes Region: The Lakes Region is dotted with picturesque lakes, rolling hills, and charming towns, making it a perfect destination for fall foliage. The Squam Lake, which was the filming location for the movie “On Golden Pond,” offers stunning views of the fall colors. The Castle in the Clouds, a historic mansion located atop a mountain, also offers panoramic views of the surrounding foliage. Monadnock Region: The Monadnock Region is known for its quaint towns, covered bridges, and scenic drives. The Mount Monadnock, which is the most climbed mountain in the world, offers stunning views of the fall foliage from its summit. The Harrisville Village, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is another must-visit spot for fall foliage viewing.

What to Do While Enjoying the Fall Colors in New Hampshire?

Apart from admiring the fall foliage, there are plenty of other activities to do while enjoying the autumn season in New Hampshire. Here are some of the things you can do:

Hiking: New Hampshire is home to some of the best hiking trails in the country, and fall is a perfect time to explore them. The White Mountains region offers a variety of trails for hikers of all levels, from easy nature walks to challenging summit hikes. Camping: Fall camping is a popular activity in New Hampshire, with many campgrounds offering spectacular views of the fall foliage. The state parks, such as the Franconia Notch State Park and the Crawford Notch State Park, offer camping facilities amidst the beautiful fall colors. Scenic Drives: New Hampshire’s scenic drives are a treat for the eyes, especially during the fall season. The Kancamagus Highway, the White Mountains Trail, and the Monadnock Region Scenic Drive are some of the most popular routes for fall foliage viewing. Apple Picking: Fall is also the season for apple picking, and New Hampshire has plenty of orchards where you can indulge in this fun activity. The Apple Hill Farm in Concord, the Gould Hill Farm in Hopkinton, and the Mack’s Apples in Londonderry are some of the popular orchards in the state.

FAQs:

