New Haven agrees to $45M settlement with paralyzed suspect Randy Cox

New Haven, Connecticut has agreed to a $45 million settlement with Randy Cox, who was left paralyzed after being transported handcuffed and without a seat belt in the back of a police van following his arrest last year. The agreement was reached following a day-long conference with a federal magistrate judge, and came two days after the city fired two police officers who had treated Cox recklessly and without compassion. Five officers, including those who were fired, face criminal charges in the case, and all have pleaded not guilty. Cox had sued the officers and the city for $100 million, and his attorneys called the settlement the largest ever in a police misconduct case. The case drew outrage from civil rights advocates, and New Haven police have since adopted reforms that include making sure all prisoners wear seat belts. The state Senate recently gave final approval to legislation that would require seat belts for all prisoners being transported.

