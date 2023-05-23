“New Haven School Lockdown” today : “New Haven School on Lockdown Following Report of Individual Carrying a Gun in Their Bag” – The Guardian Obituaries

Posted on May 23, 2023

The Cooperative Arts Magnet School in New Haven went into lockdown on Tuesday morning following the discovery of a suspicious bag, which contained what appeared to be a firearm. The police are investigating whether anything was taken from the bag and have also used dogs to check lockers at the school. Students were dismissed earlier than usual.

