“New Haven School Lockdown” today : “New Haven School on Lockdown Following Report of Individual Carrying a Gun in Their Bag” – The Guardian Obituaries

New Haven School on Lockdown After Report of Person Carrying Gun in Bag

The Cooperative Arts Magnet School in New Haven went into lockdown on Tuesday morning following the discovery of a suspicious bag, which contained what appeared to be a firearm. The police are investigating whether anything was taken from the bag and have also used dogs to check lockers at the school. Students were dismissed earlier than usual.

