New Images Released of Vehicle Connected to Suspect in 96-Year-Old Woman’s Murder in Montecito

Violet Evelyn Alberts, the victim of a home invasion murder in Montecito.

New images of a vehicle wanted in connection with the murder of 96-year-old Violet Evelyn Alberts have been released by authorities in Santa Barbara County. The elderly woman was found dead in her Montecito home in May 2022, with reports indicating that she had been smothered to death. While a motive has been determined, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has not released any further details about the ongoing investigation. A fraud case involving Alberts was being investigated by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, with the alleged fraudster, Pauline Macareno, already in custody since August 2022. Macareno has not been charged with involvement in Alberts’ murder. The new images show a white Porsche Cayenne, believed to be connected with Alberts’ death, and a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Travis Schlepp

